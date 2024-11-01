Alphas, Deltas secure victory at NCCU Homecoming step show

N.C. Central University Greeks held their annual step show in front of a full crowd Friday night in the McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Bright lights and music accompanied the fraternities and sororities as they prepared to step and chant through their performances.

Comedian Chico Bean, an HBCU alumnus and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, hosted the event.

He began by announcing the judges who were members of various fraternities and sororities. Bean then introduced each act.

The performances reflected months of preparation and long nights, even from those that weren’t on stage.

Each routine had a big-name theme like “Squid Games,” “Space Jam,” “Kim Possible” and even “House Party.” The performances were also accompanied by a background video.

The band sorority, the Rahs, kicked off the show with “the Rah-demption.” The Alphas “Space-Jam” step came after and was followed by the AKA’s who based theirs off the viral Netflix show “Squid Games.”

Omega Psi Phi came next with their movie theme from “House Party.” Then the Zetas were “Kim Possible” and the Poodles followed with the Disney film “Jump In.”

“Spiderman,” “Thor” and “Black Panther” were featured in Kappa Alpha Psi’s performance and after them were the Delta’s.

The winning fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, had their act follow the same premise as the Space-Jam movie. A space group abducts them for a basketball battle in the stars.

While the winning sorority, Delta Sigma Theta centered their performance around Beetlejuice and even had a male guest act as the character in between steps.

Both teams received a $1,500 check from SEAL and took pictures on stage.

Chancellor Karrie Dixon, a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, was in attendance and sat in the front row to witness her sorors win for the third year in a row, beating out the AKA’s who came in second.