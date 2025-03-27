“Go-getter:” Community strategist’s journey to Durham

Macklyn Mosley stands in front of his cubicle which includes the maps of the districts he serve. Photo by Chris Frazier.

Macklyn Mosley stands in front of his cubicle which includes the maps of the districts he serve. Photo by Chris Frazier.

When Macklyn Mosley was encouraged to bring the Impact Movement to Liberty University, it marked his first step on his community engagement journey.

While one friend used this moment to inform Mosley of his “Midas touch,” a roommate questioned if it was necessary since Liberty was already a Christian university.

“I was discouraged at first to start it, then I said ‘nah I’m a do it anyway,” Mosley said. “It went from like four people to like 12, to like 60 in the matter of two semesters.”

Mosley’s go-getter attitude and creative nature didn’t just help him serve the community at Liberty. It also allowed him to find new ways to engage with Durham citizens as the district four and five specialist for the Neighborhood Improvement Services and Partners Against Crime program.

Born in Virginia, Mosley grew up in a “creative family.” Starting with his mother, who became a playwright and CGI animator, Mosley grew amongst future muralists, artists, entrepreneurs, and Grammy Award-winning producers, giving him confidence in whatever he desired.

“My mom was never a person to say, ‘Oh no just do this 9-5 or get this job here,’” he said. “Yes, we needed to survive and live, but there was always this, ‘I got your back and support you no matter what you do.’”

In 2012, Mosley became a liaison for the Impact Movement’s Liberty chapter. The movement is a ministry that arms the Black community with the Christian faith, according to the organization’s website.

His role consisted of managing Bible studies and community outreach. He said that although there were a few ministries around, the Liberty chapter was an additional outlet people of color used to engage with gospel.

One event that occurred under Mosley’s tenure was the “For the Kids 5k” run that raised money for after-school programs, according to an Acts 2 Ministry press release.

After earning his bachelor’s in communications, Mosley conducted community work throughout Virginia. He spent some time with the Rescue Mission and a YMCA in the area, before finding his footing at the Roanoke Public Library.

As a community service assistant, Mosley spent a little more than five years conducting hundreds of “culturally diverse programs,” according to his LinkedIn page.

Mosley’s scope began to expand. He collaborated with artists to produce a “We are Art” cypher, which celebrated artistry in the Black community. His experience in graphic design manifested in flyers for spelling bees, series and a hair and fashion show.

Mosley’s love and passion for community engagement grew during his time at the library.

“Community engagement as a whole has been in my heart for a while,” he said. “It was innate in me, but I didn’t know how much it would become not just something that was inside, but something I would really want to show out.”

And in 2019, Mosley made community engagement his business, creating the Mind of Mosma service. He offered his skills in design and relationship building to “entrepreneurs in need of logos, branding packages and much much more,” according to the service’s Instagram page.

After becoming a freelancer, Mosley’s work included a flyer promoting “For The Love Of Hip Hop Concert” and a Valentine’s Day-themed advertisement for Willie Nelson, an Atlanta realtor.

Then the summer of 2023 arrived, and after considering multiple occupations, Mosley was drawn to the Bull City’s culture and Blackness.

“I already felt like I got family here,” he said, adding that Durham was very welcoming. “No, I know I got family here.

Behind the brick walls of Durham’s Neighborhood Improvement Services, Mosley said his duties consist of meeting Durham residents where they are. Mosley also works with the city’s Partners Against Crime Program, where he is the community strategist for the fourth and fifth districts.

Within his cubicle, a map of district five, which includes downtown Durham and Duke University, holds a few sticky notes. Mosley said each represented a location and memory where he connected with a resident.

A map of district four, known for the Southpoint Shopping Center and N.C. Central University, stands beside the entrance to his cubicle, riddled with even more notes.

“It lets me know where I’ve been,” he said.

One moment Mosley said he thought about often was a cooking competition young Durham citizens participated in. Hosted by an organization he couldn’t name, Mosley said it was inspiring to see the kids learn teamwork and the fundamentals of being a chef.

“They made tacos, wings [and] desert tacos,” he said. “It was fire.”

“Go-getter,” “active,” “striving for excellence,” “caring,” “resident-focused,” “talented,” “creative,” “unique,” “welcoming” and “artist” are some of the words and phrases Mosley’s coworkers used to describe him.

Neeton Nichols, the business services manager at Neighborhood Improvement Services, said that Mosley was “welcoming and excited about meeting me.”

“He’s always the type of person to try new things,” he said, adding that Mosley’s always up for a challenge.

Jonathan Rivera, a business systems analyst, said he and Mosley arrived at the city around the same time.

“His attitude is very contagious,” Rivera said. “The way he approaches people in the community, he is one of the most enthusiastic people I have met.”

Rivera added that prior to his current role, he was a code enforcement officer. This job gave him multiple opportunities to engage with citizens in district four. He noticed Mosley’s connections in many meetings and how “everyone seems to love him.”

“People are very open with him,” he said. “He makes the environment safe and easy to get your message across.”

Cheryl McDonald, an executive assistant, met Mosley when he first arrived.

“We immediately connected,” she said, adding that she felt he was excited to be there. “He really cares about people, he loves the community and he loves the work he does.”

Moving forward, Mosley is working on his music, another hobby that has developed into a passion. His 2021 debut album, “Life + Love,” is currently being remixed. And he is planning additional collaborations, including one with Bebe King’s granddaughter.

Regarding Durham, plans for additional activities are ongoing. He couldn’t disclose too many details, but he said, “they’re going to be fun.”

“It’s going to make people feel like kids again.”