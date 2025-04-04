“Dew Games” brings out friendly competition

NCCU student Kyle Oldham takes home a Xbox Series X following his victory in the NBA 2k25 tournament. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

A Mountain Dew balloon, the size of the adjacent Alfonso Elder Student Union at N.C. Central University, was accompanied by a tent and a sign introducing the “Dew Games,” a collaboration with the E-sports lounge and Pepsico.

The E-sports lounge was filled with chatter, laughter and friendly competition Wednesday afternoon.

Isaiah Taylor, the vice president of the E-sports club, walked around with his laptop open, recruiting gamers to participate in the evening’s tournaments.

They could choose from Mortal Kombat 11, Madden 25 and NBA 2K25. Taylor said that hosting this event at NCCU was significant.

“Being able to collab with such a big brand and also bring out students on campus,” Taylor said. “[And] get them to see the recognition of how the sport is more than just gaming.”

The E-sports lounge is seen as a community.

“It’s like a safe space for those students who come,” Taylor said, “who needs that type of game, they get to come in here and have fun …”

Venturing outside, students could taste-test different Mtn. Dew flavors for free and receive a free T-shirt. A lot goes into the production of a sponsorship event.

“Mtn. Dew is with Pepsi, so Pepsi was our first sponsor through Leon Frank LLC, which is the marketing company,” said Leigh Marshall, a brand ambassador. “This is just another different umbrella under Pepsi where we are doing an event for not just HBCUs, but schools that are sponsored by Pepsi…”

“It’s just not all about soda, but we could also do different things like events, like games.”

Damonte Green, secretary of the E-sports club, won the Madden 25 tournament.

“It really just brings exposure to pretty much everybody at HBCUs and in college really showing that the gaming culture can be more than just gaming,” Green said. “So it’s just the exposure and a fun time.”

The game room gives students a chance to reminisce on fan favorites. For Green, the space allowed him to play one of his favorite games: Blitz: The League II.

“I ended up finding the emulator to bring it back and actually play again,” he said. “Relive the glory days, I love ruthlessness.”

Edgar Janica, the E-sports club secretary, said that the E-sports market was growing.

“It’s one of the biggest growing, not only clubs, but events within all colleges…” Janica said.

“We’re trying to build this up.”