MEAC announce NCCU v. Howard brawl repercussions

Consequences have been appointed after the chaotic post-game brawl between N.C. Central and Howard’s football teams.

The MEAC announced in a press release Monday that 35 student-athletes, including 19 NCCU players and 17 Howard players would be suspended.

Additionally, an NCCU assistant coach was suspended. And further review on Wednesday prompted the MEAC to suspend a Howard assistant coach, bringing the total number of suspensions to 37.

According to the MEAC, an investigation and review of video footage from Friday’s game led to the decision.

“The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has a zero-tolerance policy for fighting, as it directly violates the values of sportsmanship, respect and integrity that define our Conference,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all student-athletes, coaches and fans. Any actions that compromise these principles will result in serious consequences. We expect all participants in MEAC athletic events to conduct themselves with dignity and uphold the high standards that reflect the spirit of the MEAC.”

During NCCU’s weekly football press conference, Head Coach Trei Oliver addressed the incident, saying the behavior exhibited Friday is not how the program operates.

“Very disappointed in our team and our actions after the game, whatever involvement that might have been,” Oliver said. “There’s no room for that, and it’s classless, and that’s not who we are as a program.”

NCCU Chancellor Karrie Dixon vocalized her displeasure with the incident.

“Such disruptive behavior is unacceptable, and we are committed to conducting a full investigation and taking appropriate disciplinary action to ensure accountability,” Dixon said.

The Eagles suspended will miss the last game of the season Saturday against Delaware State. If NCCU wins, they will make it to the FCS playoffs.