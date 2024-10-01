N.C. politicians, Gov. Wes Moore promote Democratic ticket, encourage Durham’s Black men to vote

Gov. Wes Moore promotes Harris-Walz campaign to crowd at Jada's Men's Accessories. Photo by Ronni Butts, Staff Reporter.

North Carolina politicians and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited Durham Sunday to promote Vice President Harris’ plan to help Black Americans and small businesses.

“She’s the only candidate that’s fighting for us,” N.C. Rep. Zack Hawkins told a crowd of about 70 at Jada’s Men’s Accessories, a family-owned clothing store just blocks from N.C. Central University. Hawkins represents NCCU in the N.C. House.

The campaign event echoed the Harris-Walz campaign’s plan to support small businesses and increase Americans’ wealth. Speakers also addressed the Democratic campaign’s need for the Black male vote in November.

“It has been quite the issue over the past few years where Black men have not necessarily felt that they have been as valued as they should have been in this process,” Hawkins said. “This was an opportunity to show that Black men matter.”

“North Carolina will come down to 10,000 votes in Durham County. She can win Pennsylvania, but without North Carolina, there is no President Harris,” said Hawkins.

Each speaker displayed unwavering support for the Harris-Walz campaign.

“I’m ten toes down for the vice president,” said Gov. Moore, Maryland’s first black governor and sole black governor in the United States.

Moore said that he was adamant about advocating for Harris not because of party affiliation, but because of his family’s experiences growing up. He said Harris’ policies will help uplift families like his.

Multiple speakers repeated statistics from the successes of the Biden-Harris administration.

“Black wealth is up 60% since the pandemic. Black unemployment is at a record low,” said Rep. Hawkins.

Small businesses were a key topic.

“Vice President Harris knows that small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” real estate developer James Montague said. He said that the Harris-Walz administration plans to help small businesses by expanding tax deductions, collaborating with big banks to increase access to capital, and cutting red tape.

As a former entrepreneur, Gov. Moore is supportive of small businesses.

“I was one of those small Black businesses,” said Moore.

Raleigh City Councilman Corey Branch said he is confident that “the work [Harris] is doing in our community is going to build an opportunity economy.” The crowd supported his comments with applause and “amens.”

NCCU senior and N.C. Democratic National Convention delegate Devin Freeman said he expects the Harris-Walz administration to prioritize students, especially HBCU students, since Harris is an HBCU graduate.

“The youth is our future. Donald Trump is not the right person to trust with our futures,” said Freeman.

The guest speakers clearly disapprove of the Project 2025 agenda behind former President Donald Trump and gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. “Donald Trump and Mark Robinson’s extreme agenda does not represent us,” Branch said.

“Black Carolinians can’t afford another Trump term,” Montague said.

Jada’s Men’s Accessories owners James Abram and Wendy McManus-Abram appeared delighted to host the event for the Harris-Walz campaign. The owners said that, after attending numerous campaign events in Durham they were approached by campaign staff and asked if they would be willing to host.

“We wanted to support Vice President Harris,” said McManus-Abram. “We believe in her and believe in her policies. We believe that she will be looking out for the small business owner.”

McManus-Abram said the Harris’ plan to increase access to capital for small businesses “will make it much easier … We have two daughters, and we are excited to be able to leave something to them.”