NCCU drops 66 on NCAT in Classic

NCCU wide receiver Joaquin Davis (right) blocks NCAT cornerback Karon Prunty in Aggie-Eagle Classic. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

Since the 1920s, people have gathered across the nation to watch N.C. Central and N.C. A&T battle it out in the Aggie-Eagle Classic. This year was no different.

In front of a sold-out crowd Saturday, NCCU broke its two-game losing streak, obliterating A&T 66-24 leaving Aggie fans and players dejected.

The historic rivalry record is now 54-37-5 with A&T leading the all-time series.

The first play of the game resulted in an Aggie kickoff return touchdown and a failed extra-point kick, but that didn’t unnerve the Eagles.

NCCU quickly struck back with quarterback Walker Harris throwing a 14-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Joaquin Davis at the 9:41 mark.

A&T jumped up 9-7 with a successful field goal, however this would be their last lead in the game.

“They made a play, and we gave them a touchdown to start the game,” NCCU Head Coach Trei Oliver said. “We didn’t panic, and we didn’t let them have momentum.”

The Eagle offense scored on four of its next six drives. Their streak included a 66-yard and a 5-yard rushing touchdown from running back J’Mari Taylor, a 66-yard passing touchdown caught by wide receiver Markell Quick and a 2-yard “tush-push” from Harris.

“We did preach all week about how we had to score and get points when we’re in the red zone and not settle for field goals,” Oliver said. “We gotta get touchdowns.”

NCCU wide receiver Trey Goodridge recovered a blocked punt in the endzone putting another touchdown on the board. The Eagles scored 40 points by halftime.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Harris threw another touchdown, a 6-yard dime to wide receiver Chauncey Spikes making the score 46-12. Harris was sat down, ending the night with 272 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 16 completions.

“As we get rolling, the numbers are gonna look better,” Harris said. “Obviously the numbers the first three weeks weren’t the best. So, I think it’s really a credit to this week’s preparation.”

Eagle quarterbacks Javion Martin and Joshua Jones also threw their first career touchdowns in the second half.

NCCU’s defense had four turnovers in the game including three interceptions total from linebacker Mehki Bigelow, defensive back Jaylen Bowden, linebacker Cameron Williams and one fumble recovered by defensive back Malcolm Reed that led to a touchdown.

“We knew we had to start fast and finish,” NCCU defensive lineman Quantez Mansfield said. “After that Carolina game we really sat down, made the corrections, really came out this game firing all four quarters.”

The Eagles will travel to Indianapolis Saturday to play Norfolk State in the Circle City Classic. This will be the team’s first game against a conference opponent this season.