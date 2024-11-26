A reunion 15 years in the making

Fifteen years after Jacquim Curtis, Terrance Caldwell, Michael Hunter, Raquon Johnson, Tecumseh Cleveland and AJ Wilson (left to right) met, their brotherhood remains strong. Photo courtesy of AJ Wilson.

Homecoming at an HBCU is more than a weekend of festivities. It is a family reunion and a time to connect. Current students use Homecoming to have fun and meet alumni, who return to the place that left a lasting impression on them. The place that shaped their future lives and careers.

This year, at the N.C. Central University 2024 Ultimate Homecoming Experience, six fall 2009 initiates of the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., had their own family reunion.

And they all sat down to discuss NCCU and their lives with the Campus Echo.

The brothers reflected on their first day on campus.

“In the new cafe, well technically the old cafe at the time, I was more of an innocent. It was my first time away from home and you’re just meeting a bunch of brand new people,” Micheal Hunter said.

According to Hunter, he earned his nickname, Arnaz, on his first day. The character was played by Robert Ri’Chard in the early 2000s show “One on One.”

“I was stopped at a table of young women and they were like ‘you look like somebody we know.’ I became friends with them.”

Raquon Johnson described arriving at NCCU as a culture shock.

“Coming from Connecticut where they are not telling you about HBCUs as a whole, to come down here and see another level of black excellence was amazing,” Johnson said.

Everyone’s journey to fraternity life was different. Hunter and Jacquim Curtis recalled their experiences.

“I would say for me, it started pretty young. My brother is also a Kappa, he crossed at Shaw. My grandfather and my uncle are Kappas, so it kind of was in my family,” said Curtis, adding that the experience made him want to become a Kappa as well.

“I am a first-generation college graduate of the family. So when I first got here I actually didn’t look to go to fraternities,” said Hunter.

“I had more of an ignorant mindset, I was like ‘oh I would never do anything like that.’ But over time, meeting some of the brothers … gave me a sense of something I did not have family-wise.”

The brothers have now been committed to Kappa Alpha Psi for 15 years. In that time, they learned something about themselves that allowed them to grow.

“Being a part of the Alpha Kappa chapter has taught me the importance of always finishing something I have started,” said Curtis. “Whether it’s a work assignment or a personal passion project, maintaining a focus on the end goal is crucial.”

Anthony “AJ” Wilson also explained how fraternity life helped his development.

“The lessons of goal setting, perseverance, teamwork and communication, to see a task through – these have left indelible marks on me and I utilize many of the life principles learned to this day,” AJ said.

The brothers shared their favorite traditions and memories as Kappas and Eagles. Top on the list: 10:40 break, Fried Chicken Wednesday and step-show practices.

Reflecting back, Tecumseh Cleveland aptly summarized Homecoming and the HBCU experience as “a unique time for Black culture that you will never have again.”

Then the brothers reflected on their transition from NCCU into the real world.

“Learning the importance of routine proved to be my biggest challenge post-graduation,” AJ said.

For Curtis, the most significant aspect of his transition from college life was becoming independent.

“Once I graduated college and moved to Atlanta on my own, although everyone was only a phone call away, it was time to grow up, and be able to start understanding how to make my own decisions impact my life,” he said.