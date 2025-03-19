AI initiative arrives at NCCU

Siobhan Day Grady said in a statement that the $1 million grant into AI was a "historic moment." Photo by Turiq Wynn.

Siobhan Day Grady said in a statement that the $1 million grant into AI was a "historic moment." Photo by Turiq Wynn.

Story by Turiq Wynn

N.C. Central University is taking a bold step into the future of technology and innovation with the creation of its new Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Equity Research.

This initiative, the first of its kind at an HBCU, was funded with a $1 million grant from Google. It is directly led by Siobhan Day Grady, an assistant professor in the school of library and information sciences.

Grady, who oversees the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence and Equity Research, has a passion for AI and its potential to transform education, industry, society and empower marginalized communities.

“We want to make sure that our communities are not left behind,” Grady said. “We need to be at the table to shape the future of AI, ensuring that it’s a tool that benefits everyone, not just a select few.”

According to Grady, Black women and other marginalized groups are underrepresented in computer science and tech fields, thus the need for their inclusion in the design and implementation of AI tools.

She said that AI has the potential to create personalized experiences that benefit all people, regardless of background. She shared an example from a recent panel on AI, where participants used AI tools to evaluate the tone and inclusivity of emails, helping them communicate more thoughtfully and effectively.

“AI can help us stay grounded and ensure that our work and interactions are inclusive,” Grady said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s a useful tool, and it’s something everyone can benefit from.”

Grady has been partnering with OpenAI Academy to host Lunch and Learn events at NCCU to teach students and faculty how to harness the power of large language models and prompt engineering.

Participants at a January lunch received upgraded subscriptions to AI tools, offering them greater access to resources and educational opportunities.

“This partnership is just one of many ways we’re providing our campus with the tools and knowledge needed to lead in the AI space,” Grady said.

In addition to industry collaborations, the institute is developing C-Grant funding. This program that allows faculty members, with collaboration with students, to apply for funding to support AI research.

Grady is also planning the AI Equity Scholars Program and creating scholarship opportunities to further support students interested in AI and technology.

Exploring AI’s Impact Across Disciplines: Insights from IBM

In the second Lunch and Learn, students, faculty and technology enthusiasts gathered at Lowe Auditorium in School of Business Building.

The session, “’What’s AI Got to Do with It?’ An Eagle’s Eye on Equity,” was organized in collaboration with IBM. It examined the reach of AI into the fields of the social sciences, health, education, technology and arts.

IBM SkillsBuild AI instructor Valinda Kennedy took the audience through an in-depth exploration of AI’s growing role across disciplines through real-life case studies —from improving healthcare outcomes to reshaping educational experiences and advancing social science research.

Kennedy guided participants with a hands-on demonstration through a step-by-step process of building their own chatbots.

Using IBM’s advanced Watsonx platform, participants learned how to create conversational chatbots that can understand and respond to natural language, marking the first step in unlocking the power of Natural Language Processing.

“AI isn’t just a tool for tech experts. It’s something everyone can use to solve real-world problems, regardless of their background,” said Kennedy.

Adrianna Barenette, from IBM’s ELH Campus Relations, said their platform’s customizable mentorship preferences could help students and professionals connect with IBM mentors in meaningful ways.

This personalized mentorship system further solidifies IBM’s commitment to helping individuals at every stage of their career development.

“As a student, I attended because I got to learn more about individuals who have gone far in the AI space,” NCCU junior Jordan White said. “They took AI from being just a niche interest to a field with broad applications.”

“It doesn’t matter where you come from or who you are—there’s a place for you in this field. You give your best shot, learn as much as you can, and keep going.”

Students and faculty walked away with the knowledge and confidence to engage with AI in meaningful ways—whether through career exploration, academic research, or practical application.

The lunch and learns have been just one step for the AI Institute to bridge the digital divide and create opportunities for Black students to enter the tech industry. She says she hopes to make AI accessible beyond computer science majors and to shift the narrative away from the idea AI is only for those with a tech background.

“A mass communication major might come up with an AI project idea, just as a computer science student might,” she said. “We want to create a culture where technology is seen as something for everyone, regardless of their discipline.”

In the future, NCCU’s AI institute will offer workshops, hands-on experiences and real-time research opportunities, helping students see themselves as contributors to the technology they use.

It will also feature state-of-the-art facilities, providing a collaborative space for students, faculty and industry leaders to work on AI projects. Grady says the space will serve as a hub where students can collaborate on research in real-time, allowing them to learn and grow together as they contribute to the rapidly evolving field of AI.

Though the building is still under construction, Grady’s enthusiasm for the space is palpable. She said she envisions a bright, welcoming environment where students from all disciplines are empowered to explore AI and data science.

“The best part is that it’s open to everyone. We are not just building a space for computer scientists—we’re building a space for everyone to learn and innovate,” Grady said.

“We’re showing the world how AI can transform, not just education, but also the workforce. NCCU is leading the way, and we hope that other HBCUs will follow suit.”