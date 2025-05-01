Afrikikos: NCCU’s next door neighbor

As customers wait for their orders, they often get a glimpse of African-American culture Afrikikos has on their walls. Photo by Mahogany Mooney.

On a study abroad trip to Ghana, Beverly McLaughlin, a former N.C. State University professor of psychology, ate at a restaurant called “Afrikikos.”

She said the food was so amazing that the name of the restaurant stuck with her for decades. She later visited West Africa again with her family where she underwent a name changing ceremony becoming Ammakyeiwaa (Amma-Che-Wa) Asantewaa (A-son-tay-wa).

“[It means] a woman who’s born on Thursday and is a gatherer of people,” she said.

In 2023, Asantewaa, 73, opened “Afrikikos Bistro” located at 1619 Fayetteville St. across from the Farrison-Newton Communications Building at N.C. Central University.

“My father had a grocery store here when I was a child,” she said. “I used to go to NCCU in elementary school and I would come here and sleep.

“It really makes me feel good to know that my family created this and it’s still evolving. Now my nephew owns this spot and he’s going to develop it as the community continues to grow.”

Afrikikos is open from Tuesday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The menu includes “designer” sandwiches, salads, pastries, coffee and alcoholic beverages, according to Asantewaa.

“My favorite part is just the pleasure of greeting people, of supporting people and people loving their experience when they come here,” she said. “The fact that they feel very cozy in here, very welcomed and comfortable, that’s what I love.”

Asantewaa said her main customers are NCCU students, staff and faculty.

“The most challenging part would be that I would like more people to come in, sit down and really enjoy each other,” she said before greeting two customers that had just walked in. “This team here comes in once a week.”

Inside the bistro is an ode to African culture and Black history. Colorful beads adorn the walls next to a picture of Zora Neal Hurston while jazz music croons in the background.

“The community is changing dramatically, and it’s important to offer at least minimal stability as a Black business owner that’s small but prominent in the community,” Asantewaa said. “I really want to be here. It’s a saving spot for me.

“I’m really proud of that progress, but also it is existential for me in the sense that everything is changing.”