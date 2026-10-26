NCCU snap three – game losing streak with win over Delaware State University

N.C. Central University snapped its three-game losing streak Friday, defeating Delaware State University 31-12.

After three consecutive losses, the Eagles entered Friday’s game determined to turn their season around. NCCU played with confidence, communicated effectively and showed greater consistency on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles’ offense struggled to maintain consistency early in the game but gradually found its rhythm, building momentum and moving the ball down the field. Despite allowing the Hornets to score an early touchdown, the Eagles remained focused and continued to fight.

Freshman running back Gino Addison recorded 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore running back Zion Dobson contributed 57 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Cobey Thompkins also connected with fifth-year tight end Luke Bracey for a touchdown, adding to the Eagles’ offensive production.

Freshman specialist kicker Riley Daniels continued to deliver on extra-point attempts following touchdowns. Daniels also made an important tackle during a kickoff against the Hornets, contributing beyond his kicking duties.

The Eagles’ defense remained strong throughout the game, making it difficult for the Hornets to advance the ball and forcing them to punt multiple times.

Freshman defensive back Amari Sifford recorded two interceptions, while senior defensive lineman Zarion Walters contributed a sack to help limit Delaware State’s offensive opportunities.

The Eagles ability to maintain their composure and build momentum helped them secure the 31-12 victory over Delaware State University.

The Eagles enter next week with the record of 3-5.

NCCU will face Howard on October 31st against Howard at O’Kelly – Riddick Stadium streamed on ESPN+.