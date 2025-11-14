“Double-double queens” Callahan and Finger lead women’s basketball season opener win

Graduate forward Aniya Finger attacks the basket and lays the ball up against the Bulldog defense, part of her stellar double-double performance. Photo by Alexander Murphy.

Graduate forward Aniya Finger attacks the basket and lays the ball up against the Bulldog defense, part of her stellar double-double performance. Photo by Alexander Murphy.

The N.C. Central women’s basketball team secured its first win of the season on Tuesday night with a 66–53 victory over UNC Asheville at the McDougald-McLendon Arena. The Eagles’ defense set the tone early, forcing 31 turnovers and turning those into 27 points on the other end.

The Eagles entered the night 0–2, with a season-opening loss to North Carolina, 90–42, followed by a 78–68 defeat at UNC Wilmington. Returning home, they delivered their strongest performance yet and finally got into the win column.

During the second quarter, the Lady Eagles began to pull away, leading by as many as 13 points. The Eagles would keep a lead the rest of the game, but allowed UNC Asheville to cut the lead to as little as two points with a little more than five minutes left in the game. The Lady Eagles never panicked, answering with a decisive run that put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs.

“They hit a couple threes that I did not like,” NCCU Head Coach Terrence Baxter said. “Other than that, we changed the game.”

Leading this game’s offensive charge were graduate forwards Morgan Callahan and Aniya Finger, who both ended the game with a combined 30 points and 20 rebounds. Following the game, Baxter referred to the pair as the “double-double queens.”

Finger posted 17 points on 50% shooting, went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds and a block. She is playing her first fully healthy season and making a strong impression on the team.

“It feels good,” Finger said when asked about how it feels to be back in action this year. “I got my rhythm back and just being able to play fully without being in and out. It feels good to be back and contributing to the team.”

Callahan also made an impact in the paint, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and a game-high six steals. She credited the people in her corner, saying their encouragement helped fuel the confidence behind her performance.

“I didn’t have the best performance the last two games,” Callahan said. “Having people pick me up this game helped a lot. I just went into this one with confidence.”

The Eagles will return home next week to face the College of Charleston on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.