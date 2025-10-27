Homecoming 2025 highlights: Strolling, stepping and Fried Chicken Wednesday

The aroma of freshly fried chicken drifted across campus as students, faculty and alumni gathered at N.C. Central University’s Homecoming Fried Chicken Wednesday on Oct. 22. The campus tradition, held in the Pearson Cafeteria, drew hundreds.

Hosted by NCCU Hospitality and the Office of Student Engagement, the event featured a menu of crispy fried chicken, collard greens, macaroni and cheese and cornbread—Southern staples that reflect the university’s cultural roots.

As music from the DJ played in the background, students dressed especially for the event filled the dining hall, laughing and taking pictures with friends using a photo robot.

As the event concluded, students lingered outside the dining hall, dancing to DJ-mixed tracks and enjoying the warm afternoon air.

Thursday morning’s 10:40 Break featured the Old School Greek Stroll-Off, a competition that welcomes alumni from fraternities and sororities in the Divine 9 to stroll and dance.

Zeta Phi Beta took first place against Delta Sigma Theta, while Alpha Phi Alpha was the only fraternity to participate in their division.

On Friday, five sororities and fraternities competed in the Homecoming Step Show. Delta Sigma Theta’s performance and circus theme beat out Zeta Phi Beta, whose step routine was inspired by the movie “It.”

Phi Beta Sigma won the fraternity division with the 1997 Nickelodeon movie “Good Burger”-inspired performance. Kappa Kappa Psi, the band fraternity, and Omega Psi Phi also participated in the competition.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., NCCU took on Delaware State for the annual Homecoming game. The Eagles lost 35 to 26, but the score didn’t stop thousands from flocking to the Greek Bowl to socialize after the game. Traditionally, gatherings at the Greek Bowl follow the evening football game and last late into the night.

This year, the party ended early after NCCU implemented new protocols requiring visitors to leave campus by 7 p.m.

Lelah Cannady and Ronni Butts contributed to this story.