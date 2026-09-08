Eagles dominate Elizabeth City State Vikings 27-6 last Saturday

N.C. Central University in their first home game of the season defeated Elizabeth City State University in dominating fashion with a 27-6 victory.

The Eagles started their home opener strong with freshman quarterback Nelson Layne leading the way.

Layne was named MEAC Rookie of the week highlighting his strong performance last week which helped set the tone for the Eagles’ strong start to this game. Layne finished the game with 160 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman wide receiver Chance Peterson contributed 109 yards on five receptions and one touchdown.

Running back Gino Addison had eight carries for 52 yards and scored his first touchdown as an Eagle while Running back Brendon Wyatt also scored his first as an Eagle with an 11 yard receiving touchdown.

The Eagles defense had a strong impact throughout the game. Despite ECSU finding success with its running game, NCCU’s defense continued to make stops.

Defensive back Ayden Davis gave The Eagles’ defense a highlight play when he stripped the quarterback in the second quarter, giving NCCU even more momentum.

With a slow start to the second half, the Eagles added two field goals from freshman kicker Riley Daniels.

The NCCU defense continued to play fast, smothering the penalty-plagued Warriors offense, helping the Eagles pull off a commanding victory in front of the NCCU home crowd.

The Eagles enter next week with a 1-1 record and will face in-state rival North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the Aggie-Eagle Classic at O’Kelly – Riddick Stadium on Saturday. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+.

Written by Kasché Pack