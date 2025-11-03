Morgan Callahan: A Story of Consistency and Persistence

Morgan Callahan prepares to go for a layup against the Coppin State Eagles. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

In college basketball, few players can say they have been selected to multiple all-conference second teams, all-defensive teams, or even received a preseason conference player-of-the-year honor. N.C. Central’s women’s basketball graduate forward and pharmaceutical science major, Morgan Callahan, however, can proudly boast all three achievements on her resumé.

Callahan has played basketball for the Lady Eagles since the 2020-21 season and is approaching her fifth active year with the team, barring an injury her sophomore year, and sixth year overall.

Through those five active years, Callahan has amassed 1,047 points, 702 rebounds, 139 assists, 119 steals, and 93 blocks on 43.4% from the field, 27.4% from three, and 53.5% from the free-throw line in 2,929 total career minutes. She was recently selected as the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference 2025 Preseason Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.

“It honestly was shocking. Like I had no idea, but I was super grateful,” Callahan said. “I’m always super grateful whenever I receive a MEAC award because I do put a lot of work in. And you know, I’m glad that other people see that too.”

Callahan’s time at NCCU has seen its highs and lows, the lowest of lows being when she had to redshirt her sophomore year after suffering a season-ending injury. Once Callahan recovered her junior year, though, she immediately contributed to the team, averaging 8.7 points per game, grabbing 6 rebounds, and starting 25 of 31 total games after just playing two the season prior.

“I hadn’t played basketball in a year and a half, so I was super excited to step out my junior year and play basketball,” Callahan said. “I had a great group of girls around me also that year, so it was really exciting.”

This past season, Callahan averaged 12.5 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game, 1.6 steals per game, and 1.7 blocks per game. She led the team in rebounds and was second in every other statistical category. She also explained that this past season, though, presented a new challenge she had not yet encountered in her college career.

“Last year was a super tough year, only because we were so young,” Callahan said. “I had to grow up fast because all these people are looking to me to speak and tell them what to do. It was an uncomfortable position, but I think it really helped me this year.” Callahan also reminisced about the time when she was once a rookie on the team, just like the freshmen she had to lead last year, and how she leaned on her vets.

“I had a vet named Kiana Brown, and that was my person, off the court, on the court. She was helping me no matter what,” Callahan said. “I also had some older vets like Kieche [White], and I feel like they all kind of helped me be who I am today.”

Another person pivotal to Callahan’s development was head coach Terence Baxter. The two almost grew up together in the program from his time as assistant coach to when he made the transition from interim to full-time head coach last year.

“Me and Coach Bax[ter] have literally grown together. He has really helped me with my game,” Callahan said. “I think once he took over, is when my confidence changed. He definitely believes in me, and I believe in him, so I feel like that’s why we work together so well.”

Her relationship with Baxter did take some time to form, as she was not fond of Baxter at first.

“Honestly, my first impression of Coach Baxter when he was an assistant coach–I wasn’t a fan,” Callahan retorted. “But as we got to practices and as I got to know him more, that’s kind of how I was like, okay, I actually do like him. I like what he’s doing.”

Alongside Coach Baxter and her teammates, Callahan has big plans for the upcoming season.