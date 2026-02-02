Students gather to NCCU's track and practice field to line dance and play in the snow during Saturday's snow storm. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

When life gives us snow, Eagles bring the line dancing

February 1, 2026

Campus may have been quiet during the daytime on Saturday, but once the sun fell, students gathered to the track and practice field to throw snowballs at their friends, sled down hills and, most notably, line dance.

Hundreds of Eagles flocked to the outdoors during the freezing, windy temperatures late Saturday night. Snow began falling Saturday afternoon at N.C. Central University, accumulating three to four inches by the end of the night.

The snowfall came after an icy storm hit North Carolina last weekend as a part of a weather system that spread across almost two-thirds of the U.S. The storm closed campus last Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, NCCU announced in an Eagle Weather Alert that campus will be closed on Monday under Condition 2.

