Students navigate parenthood, academic challenges

Christina Bowens (right) says her daughter, Chloe, will always have her support. Photo courtesy of Christina Bowens.

Christina Bowens (right) says her daughter, Chloe, will always have her support. Photo courtesy of Christina Bowens.

For many N.C. Central University students stress about classes, student elections and their Fried Chicken Wednesday outfits are their top priorities. However, students like sophomore Christina Bowens, and junior Ramon Galloway, are balancing parenthood, work and college.

“[College] has definitely been an adjustment,” Bowens said. “I mentally prepared myself that there were going to be a lot of sacrifices, but my daughter is older and can do her own thing.”

Bowens, 34, started in J.D. Clement Early College in 2007 and as an full-time undergrad in the fall of 2009. During her freshman year, she found out she was expecting and decided it was best for her to leave school.

Bowens’ time away from school taught her patience and diligence.

“There were struggles as a single mom, but my daughter and I have done this together,” Bowens said. “Although we have had some bumps in the way, where we are today is a blessing and something I don’t take for granted. ”

“She has been the key to make me better and do better in life.”

Bowens’ family made sure she and her daughter had the support they needed on their journey.

“Have a support system,” she said. “Your kid(s) should be your motivation, but don’t forget that you have to do it for yourself.”

“It gets easier as you go through college because you have experience and knowledge being older. You don’t have to do this on your own.”

The more Bowens spoke with the Campus Echo, the more passionate she became.

“I am loved unconditionally by my child,” said Bowens, who added that her daughter will always have her family’s support. “That’s the most fulfilling part about being a parent. I want my daughter to do anything her heart desires.”

“I hope that I can continue giving her tools, so she makes conscious decisions and doesn’t feel that she has to prove a point to anyone.”

Before returning to NCCU last fall as a distant learner in social work, she raised her 12-year-old daughter as a single parent, worked at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital and joined a recreational flag football team.

“School has always been important to me to finish, but I psyched myself out for so many years,” Bowens said. “It was important for me to do something for myself. I took a leap of faith and decided that it was now or never.”

Galloway, 28, transferred to NCCU 2023 from Wake Technical Community College and has a 6-year-old son. Before completing his degree at Wake Tech, he left and joined the Army in 2017 where he worked with signals and on computers.

“Me coming to college was to validate the skills that I already have from the military and from my business,” Galloway said. “Getting a degree validates me professionally, and I wanted to go to an HBCU to be around younger Black people.”

Galloway went through a custody battle that made it complicated to see his son.

“When we first united, that was the best moment for me and we just picked up right where we left off after two years,” Galloway said. “Our schedule conflicts are challenging. We’re both in school so we have a limited amount of time where we are with each other when he’s not with his mother.”

“It’s a tough situation, but it’s better than no time.”

According to the American Council of Education, “Eighteen percent of the current undergraduate student population are student-parents. Of that 18 percent, 88 percent are adult learners (or students who are 25 years of age or older); nearly three-quarters are women (74 percent); and over half are people of color (55 percent).”

Balancing parenthood and college are difficult, but not impossible as shown by Bowens and Galloway.

“You will never have it all figured out,” Galloway said. “Find a program that aligns with your school and work schedule, and get good at time management.”

And as a public relations student in the mass communications department, Galloway designed his schedule to meet the needs of his son and the demands of class and work.

“I’m in school on Tuesdays and Thursdays and I have to make my Mondays and my Wednesdays school oriented,” Galloway said. “I have to complete my work a week or weeks ahead of time just so I’m not scrambling at the last minute to do something.”

Unlike Bowens, Galloway’s classes are only offered in-person.

“All of our classes being in-person during working hours doesn’t benefit me because I have to sacrifice a full-time job,” he added. “But what can you do?”

NCCU offers on-campus support services which Bowens has used in her few visits to campus.

“I go to the women’s corner in the student center,” Bowens said. “I like the vibe and the people. It’s a very calming area that’s away from noise. I like being in social settings, but I am still able to do my own thing.”

Outside of school and work, Galloway enjoys fitness, has a business promoting screen-free activities for adults and has been featured on two Podcasts: “Backcourt Connections” and “Northside Hours.”

“I’m working on my own podcast with my physical trainer,” Galloway said, “and it’s about being fit and being a father.”