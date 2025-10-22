Students and alumni enjoy first three days of Homecoming

In its first three days, students and alumni have gathered on campus to enjoy N.C. Central University’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience events. NCCU’s Homecoming parade, gospel concert, Mister and Miss NCCU Coronation and 10:40 Break have already drawn hundreds.

Viewers line Fayetteville Street on Saturday morning for the Homecoming Parade, one of first events of NCCU’s weeklong festivities that run through Oct. 25. Despite the chilly weather, hundreds of people, many of whom wore the university’s signature maroon and grey colors, came together to celebrate marching bands, local dance groups and student organizations.

Many neighborhood schools marched and rode on floats in the parade, including nearby Fayetteville Street Elementary School. Students and alumni shared their excitement about being part of the parade’s tradition.

“I had a good time bonding and walking down the parade with my colleagues at the Women’s Center,” NCCU senior Sierra London said.

“It was really nice to watch, and I really enjoyed myself,” NCCU alumna Tanisha Waden said.

Sunday evening at McDougald-McLendon Arena, more gathered for the Ultimate Homecoming Gospel Experience. The two-hour performance was hosted by Will Johnson, a comedian and host of Choir Rehearsal with Friends and featured Melvin Crispell III, Ricky Dillard and JJ Harriston, all of whom are prominent gospel artists. The show was opened by NCCU’s Worship and Praise Inspirational Choir.

On Monday evening, Thesha Johnson Jr. and Christopher Thorns were crowned the 83rd Mister and Miss NCCU at their Met Gala-themed coronation. The event celebrated representatives of each organization, commonly called the organization’s “Miss and Mister” by students.

Members of the NCCU Royal Court, including Miss and Mister Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior performed on stage and expressed gratitude for their support systems and to the classes they represent.

Hundreds of students filled the Greek Bowl on Tuesday during the first 10:40 Break of Homecoming. 10:40 Breaks are an N.C. Central University tradition that where no classes are held for 55 minutes so that students can meet and socialize. Students stood in long lines to get free natural hair care products, like the popular hair gel Shine ‘n Jam, personalized towels and thrifted clothing. Popular line dance songs like “Flex” and “Boots on the Ground” gathered students to line dance.

Administrators also came out to celebrate, including Chancellor Karrie Dixon and Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Angela Coleman. Students from J.D. Clement Early College High School, who attend classes on campus, also took part in the music and dancing.

As NCCU approaches its fourth day on Homecoming, here are some more events to look out for this week:

Oct. 22 – Late Night Breakfast

Oct. 22 – Fried Chicken Wednesday

Oct. 23 – Comedy and Hip-Hop Concert

Oct. 24 – Alumni Vendor Marketplace

Oct. 25 – Football Game

Julius Amphonsa, Daijah Boyd and Ronni Butts contributed to this story.