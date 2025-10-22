NCCU releases shuttle tracking app, renovates shuttles

N.C. Central University opened new shuttle tracking app this month and will implement shuttle stops at the Raleigh-Durham Airport and the Amtrak Station in a continued effort to improve transportation.

NCCU’s routes on the app, PassioGo, opened in mid-October and allows students to see live updates of the shuttle’s route. The app also estimates when it will arrive at a certain stop so students can plan ahead.

The new, off-campus shuttle will begin its route to the airport and train station by the end of the month, according to NCCU Director of Transportation MacArthur Daniels.

The shuttle that goes to the airport and the train station will be a 28-passenger shuttle, with a 26-passenger as backup. The university’s newly renovated 30-passenger shuttle is now the main on-campus shuttle, with a 28-passenger as a backup.

“This year, our main focus has been using the resources we have to make sure the assets we have are up to speed,” Executive Vice Chancellor Alyn Goodson said.

Goodson said that he is adamant about making sure every shuttle and van is clean, functions properly and provides the best experience for students riding them.

“We’re making investments to get them to where they need to be,” he said.

The university continues to undergo renovations that it began on the shuttles this summer, including adding Wi-Fi in some shuttles. NCCU also purchased a 15-passenger van.

The university also added four additional on-campus shuttle stops at the Alfonso Elder Student Union, Miller-Morgan Building and two at the New Student Center.

These improvements were made possible from extra funding that NCCU had and put into multiple different areas like facilities and transportation.

“It’s a sizable investment,” Daniels said. “The student transportation fee is what allows us to add vehicles to our fleet.”

This year, students paid $63 in transportation fees as a part of their tuition, contributing to NCCU’s increased transportation budget.

“The student experiences one of the most primary deciding factors,” Daniels said. “Making sure we find efficient solutions that work, and students can benefit from.”

Goodson shares a similar view in prioritizing student experience at NCCU, assisting in many things like residence hall maintenance and campus safety.

“Our main goal is for all students to be happy and able to get where they need to be in a timely manner,” Goodson said.