Organizers at block party want NCCU students to “wrap it up”

The Office of Health Promotion held a table at this year's "Wrap it Up" event. Photo by Jatu McCray.

The Office of Health Promotion held a table at this year's "Wrap it Up" event. Photo by Jatu McCray.

Despite drizzling rain that affected turnout, N.C. Central University held its annual “Wrap it Up” block party outdoors on April 10 in the Alexander-Dunn parking lot. The event, organized by the Office of Health Promotion and Education, has been held on campus for over five years.

Each year the office collaborates with campus and off-campus organizations to provide sex education and promote safe sex practices in a fun and safe space. Free STI and HIV testing were also offered to students.

“I would like students to know that we have resources on campus where students who ever need to get tested or inquiries regarding anything about their health can go,” said Jireh Roselle, a public health education senior and intern with the Office of Health Promotion.

Roselle stressed that the office’s resources extend beyond testing and include counselors to help students with mental health issues.

“We are giving out tips that they can follow to keep stress levels down,” said Kayla Wallens, a member of the Community Health Coalition.

The coalition, which works in partnership with NCCU, had a table with pamphlets on how to battle stress and little trinkets like hand sanitizer to hand out to students as they passed by.

Another organization at the event was Her Plan, an organization whose focus is to offer resources to pregnant and parenting moms.

“We want to show students that we offer resources for healthcare, transportation, housing, and a safety net of support to help mothers and fathers,” said Selina Murrell, a member of Her Plan.

This was Murrell’s first year at the Wrap It Up block party. And she said she loves the opportunity to talk with students about pregnancy or parenting.

“I am glad they are holding the event outside despite the dreary weather,” said Murrell.