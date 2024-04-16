NCCU Police search for three men in connection to Lawson incident

NCCU Police is searching for three individuals in connection to the Lawson shooting that occurred on April 2nd. Photo provided by NCCU Police.

NCCU Police is searching for three individuals in connection to the Lawson shooting that occurred on April 2nd. Photo provided by NCCU Police.

N.C. Central University Police are looking for three individuals in connection with the shooting that happened in Lawson Street Residence Hall that left one NCCU student injured.

At approximately 3:06 p.m., NCCU Police’s Crime Investigation Division (CID) informed the campus body that they were attempting to identify three individuals: all young Black males, who were in Lawson at the time of the shooting.

CID also said the trio left the scene in a red sedan with license plates on the front and back. Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Daniel McPherson.

It is unclear if the three men attend NCCU, live in Durham, or are associated with another college in the region.

This announcement comes days after NCCU Police said they charged NCCU students Shazyah Bell and Paris Amos with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The CID is a function within the NCCU Police Administrative Division that investigates crimes throughout campus.

According to the NCCU website, CID officers, also known as investigators, gather evidence, conduct interviews, and analyze information to solve crimes and bring offenders to justice.

The three persons of interest, Amos, Bell, and Eric Randall, the initial student charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, bring the potential total of conspirators to six.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Campus Echo will provide updates when more becomes available.