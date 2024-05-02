Exams, packing, planning: the hectic last days of spring semester

A donation box at Eagle Landing Residence Hall is one option for students who cannot take all their belongings home for the summer. Photo by Isabelle Exsted.

A donation box at Eagle Landing Residence Hall is one option for students who cannot take all their belongings home for the summer. Photo by Isabelle Exsted.

As students roll out of N.C. Central University’s sloping hills and verdant green, they leverage wrapping up final exams and moving out.

University College Learning Specialist Jenna Watts described the end of the semester as “ doing your best,” hoping good grades reward good work.

“[Finals week has] been good so far from what I’ve heard from students,” Watts said. “They done a good job at making arrangements and doing the prep work.”

For many students, prep work was key in completing the Spring semester and finalizing their summer plans.

“Finals week has been very stressful,” Kennedy Hill, a biomedical sciences junior said. “I’m happily done with all my exams, but there are still some last-minute assignments and projects that I have to finish. So I’ve been grinding that out.”

Hill said that she spent the past week pulling all-nighters and studying all day.

The past several days of Shaka Cristellotti, a business administration senior, entailed preparing for all of his exams. He had to take four in one day so he can be done before the 2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tennis Championships.

Cristelloti played on NCCU’s men’s tennis team, which took second place in Saturday’s event at the Cary Tennis Park.

“It was really hard. But at the same time, I have to say that I’m excited,” Cristellotti said. “After I finished my exams, the grades finally show that I have graduated.”

One common theme amongst all students was packing.

“Truthfully, I probably have enough stuff in here to pack for a lifetime, so that’s just been hanging in the back of my mind,” Hill said with a laugh. “I have to figure out how to fit everything, so definitely a stressful time but exciting because we get graduation, end-of-the-year parties, and good food.”

While seniors have shifted their focus to graduation and its festivities, others left the nest to embark on their summer, with some students thinking even further ahead.

“I’m excited to meet the new students and get a fresh start in the fall,” Watts said. “It’s been a long semester for sure. I’m excited to see everyone again.”