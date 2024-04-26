Suspects, victim in Lawson investigation surrender

The incident in the Lawson Residence Hall that happened on April 2 that left one student injured is ongoing. Photo by Chris Frazier.

The incident in the Lawson Residence Hall that happened on April 2 that left one student injured is ongoing. Photo by Chris Frazier.

N.C. Central University students Jayiana Mitchell, E’Rico Hill and Kenyatta Carmichael have voluntarily surrendered to NCCU Police. The three students are being charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

A conspiracy charge involves two or more individuals agreeing to commit a crime against a person or party and using physical force to accomplish the goal.

One of the conspirators, E’Rico Hill, was the original victim who was injured during the shooting.

According to the timeline NCCU Chief of Police Damon Williams provided during the town hall, following his injury, Hill saw the “flashing lights” of the Durham EMS ambulance and moved toward the vehicle, which was located on Lincoln St.

Hill was later treated at Duke University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Jaya Watts, a business senior, said that the entire situation is unfortunate.

“You don’t go to college to get locked up, you go to experience a new life,” Watts said. “Hopefully they learn from the experience.”

This case, which includes six suspects in custody and an additional three persons of interest, now becomes complex when its sole victim is also a suspect.

NCCU Police said more arrests are expected as the Spring semester comes to a close.

Xavier Rhodes, an informational technology senior, said the situation seems extreme, regardless of what caused it.

“It didn’t need to go that far,” Rhodes said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Campus Echo will continue to provide updates when more becomes available.