NCCU surpasses 9,000 students behind big spike in online enrollment

Four North Carolina Central University freshman showcase their "eagle pride" by holding up the eagle hand sign on the way to the annual Eagle Pinning Ceremony. Photo by Daijah Boyd, sports and photo editor.

North Carolina Central University’s effort to boost online enrollment showed significant progress this semester with more than 2,000 students signing up to take courses online, according to the university.

Online enrollment increased 47.2%, and overall enrollment grew 6.8%, said Sharon Oliver, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, bringing total enrollment to 9,160. Undergraduate and graduate schools also showed growth, according to Michael Bailey, executive director of undergraduate admissions.

N.C. Central has 2,018 new students online and including 611 transfers, according to Oliver. The growth aligns with the university’s 2030 strategic plan to increase online offerings to adult learners.

The plan seeks to “position North Carolina Central University as a nationally recognized leader in academic innovation, excellence, and student success by expanding high-quality programs aligned with emerging industries.”

“We have a lot of capacity in the online space,” said Chancellor Karrie Dixon. “And so, we’re continuing to move the adult learner initiative forward that the UNC System has put in place to attract more adult learners to the online offerings.”

Brietta Noble, a first-year graduate student working toward her Master of Social Work, takes four of her classes online.

“I chose NCCU because I’ve heard it has a great MSW program,” Noble said. “It’s close-ish to me and my partner’s place.”

Bailey explains the effect online enrollment has on the University.

“[Online enrollment] is not putting as much stress on the infrastructure of the university this fall,” Bailey said. “We are tremendously increasing our enrollment with our online students,” which he says is important for building the adult-learner initiative.

Dixon says while growth is important, academic excellence is still the highest priority.

“We want to make sure that we are continuing to offer academic excellence, which is our first goal, and then the student experience, which is our second goal [in the university’s 2030 strategic plan],” said Dixon. “It really helps to be able to offer quality programs online.”

Some students say that so far, it’s working, and people still want to enjoy the campus experience.

“I chose NCCU because it’s close to home and they have a really great pharmacy program,” said Yazmyne Fields, a freshman pharmaceutical science student. “I feel like NCCU was a great fit for both of those reasons, because it gives me the opportunity to have freedom while still being able to go visit my family.”

EDITORS’ NOTE: Certain facts in this story have been updated based on new information the university provided to update what it previously told the Campus Echo.