NCCU police updates parking policy enforcements

North Carolina Central University Police have implemented a new program of signs, road markings, and electronic parking gates in many of the campus parking lots this semester to make the rules clearer after years of parking complaints.

“Some of the changes that I’ve made are because students have told me this is a problem,” Damon Williams, chief of police and director of public safety, said.

These changes will save students and faculty from accumulating unexpected tickets ranging from $25 to $250 and especially the $150 towing fee.

A year after University Police were given all parking authority on campus in fall 2024, Williams decided it was time to reintroduce the parking rules on campus.

While the policies are not new, the way they are being enforced is. These changes include: the new electronic gates put in the Science Complex Lower Lot behind the BRITE building, filling in potholes and even re-evaluating the list of towing companies in contract with NCCU.

“We kicked a lot of companies off the towing list this year for overcharging students,” Williams said. “Tow fees are $150 plus tax, so if they try to charge you more, I want to know.”

Williams said he has mixed feelings about having campus police take over all parking responsibilities. While he says he understands that getting ticketed and towed is no fun, he wants students to feel comfortable enough with him and his fellow officers to come to them with parking issues they may be facing.

“I live by the philosophy that it’s hard to hate someone you have a relationship with, right?” Williams said. “If I have a relationship with you, even at your worst moment, you’re more likely to give me an opportunity to resolve your issue.”

Katie Sinclair, an adjunct Spanish professor, commutes nearly one-hour from Cary to N.C. Central’s campus almost every day. She said that she has had her share of parking complications. But her main concern is for students.

“Commuter students … arrive late to class because they can’t find a parking spot or have to leave early because they don’t want to be ticketed or towed,” Sinclair said. “Not only does the lack of parking affect our ability to navigate campus conveniently, but it also impacts the classroom.”

Trinity Buckner, a senior mass communications student, is also a commuter who lives about 30 minutes away from campus. Buckner said she believes University Police should use their official website and other areas of communication to make timely campus parking announcements.

“I am a student who frequently checks their email, but for other students who just occasionally check it, having information on the website would be more useful to them,” Buckner said.

Williams wants students to know that their opinion matters.

“We value the advice of students,” he said. “So, if there is some advice or suggestions you have about parking because you’re out there every day, let me know.”

For more information on parking at NCCU, please visit: https://www.nccu.edu/administration/university-police/parking-services.