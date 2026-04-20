NCCU’s art museum creates space for student expression, social commentary

Students, faculty and families gather in NCCU's art museum to view student artwork in the "New Horizons" exhibition. Photo by Sanya Providence.

Students, faculty and families gather in NCCU's art museum to view student artwork in the "New Horizons" exhibition. Photo by Sanya Providence.

On April 1, nearly 50 N.C. Central University student artists and Durham community members walked through NCCU’s Art Museum, stopping by each piece as artists explained the meaning behind their designs, material choices and creative process.

Organized by NCCU’s Department of Art and Design and running from March 22 to April 26, the “New Horizons” Exhibition showcased student work across multiple disciplines, including fashion, studio art, pre-architecture, graphic design and animation, as well as contributions from non-art majors, allowing students to share work that reflects their creative and technical skills.

More than just a showcase of creativity, the juried exhibition is designed to mirror professional expectations in the creative field, giving students hands-on experience in presenting their work publicly as they prepare to enter a competitive job market.

“Really most things about college, especially for upperclassmen, is to prepare what their career could look like if they choose to pursue fine arts,” said Nya Amason, NCCU’s Art Museum Administrative Support Associate. “If they choose to become an artist who displays their own shows, the New Horizons space kinda gives them a chance to know what it’s like to actually print things, prepare their work, and what it’s like to hang their work.”

She added that she thinks a lot of artists, especially undergrad, focus on just creating and not what comes after.

“I think public opinion, especially, is a big professional skill to learn how to deal with. Not only as an artist, but as someone moving on to any professional world,” Amason said.

For many participants, the opportunity provided a space to explore personal identity through their art.

Some students who showcased their art were sophomore graphic design student Natna Kesete and junior psychology student Taylor Simmons, who used the exhibition to explore creative expression.

For Kesete, his artwork reflects his core beliefs and upbringing, drawing from his faith, cultural background and personal experiences, seen in pieces like “This Can’t Be America.”

“I try to express that through the work that I put out,” Keste said. “Most of the work comes from different assignments or different projects that I have in classes, but I still try to put a little bit of my identity in every piece that I do.”

He added that the exhibition felt “accomplishing” giving him the opportunity to present his work to a wider audience, something he had not experienced in high school.

As a psychology major, Simmons says the exhibition gave her the confidence to consider pursuing her passion for graphic design.

“Seeing my work displayed at the exhibition, it made me really happy, and it made me feel really fulfilled in what I did,” Simmons said. “And it kind of made me feel like I could possibly have a future in graphic design.”

Both students said the exhibition boosted their confidence, giving them a clearer sense on what they can do creatively and how their work could be presented in professional settings.

Even with opportunities like the “New Horizons” Exhibition, students entering the creative field face a highly competitive job market.

Scott Singeisen, NCCU’s Art and Design professor with 20 years of experience in architecture, explained that having exhibition experience is “foundational” and “absolutely necessary,” while emphasizing that students need more than just experience and talent to succeed in the creative industry.

“You can be extremely talented but not have the self-confidence to submit a piece for exhibition or share a piece in class or hang a piece in the hallway,” Singesien said. “And what that does is it actually limits you because you begin to be an unknown talent,”

He emphasized that exhibitions like “New Horizons” serve as a “dress rehearsal,” preparing students for professional environments where they must communicate their creative ideas.

Standing as both a platform for self-expression and a launch point for the next generation of creative thinkers, the “New Horizons” Exhibition equips students with the experience and confidence needed to enter an increasingly competitive job market.

“Now I know how to talk about my artwork and express all the ideas and everything that I put in it,” Kesete said. “I think that has helped me for the future to be able to talk about my artwork, the creative process and everything.”