Just 5% of NCCU students use university counseling services

NCCU's counseling center provides licensed mental health professionals and services for students. Photo by Andre Roberson.

NCCU's counseling center provides licensed mental health professionals and services for students. Photo by Andre Roberson.

While mental health awareness continues to grow on N.C. Central University’s campus, only a small portion of students are using counseling services at NCCU.

According to Charli Kennedy, Director of the Counseling Center, roughly 5% of the student population utilizes their services.

These services include individual counseling, group counseling, care management, and crisis support.

However, the center reaches most of its students through outreach efforts, with about 85% of it coming from programs like peer support and educational workshops.

“We provide services outside of what would be considered direct care or individual or group counselling,” Kennedy said.

These include mental health training and substance use recovery programs in partnership with different student organizations.

Despite this, many students hesitate to seek help. Kennedy says counseling often carries a negative connotation, leading students to associate the center with mental illness rather than everyday mental wellness.

Another reason students do not engage with counseling is a lack of visibility. The center promotes its services through orientation, social media, and campus events.

“We also realize there’s still opportunities for us to further enhance what that looks like,” Kennedy said.

The Counseling Center is a part of NCCU’s Student Services, which receives just over five million dollars annually.

For students who do use the Counseling Center, there are a few common reasons.

The most frequent include social anxiety, academic stress, family-related concerns, depression, and general anxiety.

The center has remained consistent with around 400 to 500 students using their services over the past few years, but the severity of issues has increased.

Kennedy said there are more students with moderate to high levels of distress.

Kennedy said this has led to students requiring more sessions that are typically longer to receive the care they need, as counselors work with them to build strategies for long-term wellness.

The Counseling Center currently has a clinical team of about 11 counselors, including six full-time staff and five trainees.

They provide support to both undergraduate and graduate students.

“What I would say to students is that this is a safe, non-judgmental space,” Kennedy said.

Students guide their own path to care, and counselors work with them to create plans that work for them.

Staff throughout the Counseling Center hope to shift how students view mental health services and encourage them to use the resources.