NCCU Police investigates motor vehicle cases

N.C. Central University Police are investigating three separate instances of attempted or successful motor vehicle thefts Tuesday evening.

According to a 5:00 p.m. timely warning sent to the student body, the first and only successful case of motor vehicle theft occurred in the Latham Parking Deck at approximately 12:15 p.m. The police said that the vehicle was recovered after it was reported stolen.

The first case of attempted vehicle theft allegedly took place around 1:45 p.m. in the Lower Science Lot next to the Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise Building. According to the Eagle Alert, this incident wouldn’t be reported until 3:09 p.m.

NCCU Police said the last attempted vehicle theft occurred at 1:49 p.m. in the Lower Science Lot and was also reported around 3:09 p.m.

Two individuals are suspected of participating in Tuesday’s events. Campus police said that the first suspect is a Black male who wore a Nike hoodie, blue jeans and Black and white Nike tennis shoes.

The second suspect was allegedly a Black male, wearing a Black zip-up hoodie, light-washed blue jeans and Black tennis shoes with lightly colored shoe strings.

While the first suspect is linked to all three incidents, the second is only connected to the events in the Lower Science Lot, according to the Eagle Alert.

Anyone with information should contact NCCU Police at 919-530-6106.

The investigations are ongoing and the Campus Echo will provide updates when more details are available.