Junior guard Perry Smith Jr. (12) takes a layup during senior night. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

Eagles edge Bison on Senior Night

March 5, 2025

In a perfectly timed game, N.C. Central ended their home losing streak Saturday on senior night with a  72-68 victory against Howard.

The game drew a packed house with nearly 1,000 people in attendance, creating an atmosphere that head coach LeVelle Moton described as “electric.”

“The students, the fans, alumni, the cheerleaders … thank you guys for showing up and energizing these guys because they need you,” Moton said.

Saturday’s game began with the celebration of the senior Eagles: guards Keishon Porter, Aquan Smart, Isaac Parson, Chris Daniels and forward Timmy Adedire. Afterwards came a home game unlike any other this season.

NCCU got off to a slow, but close start. At most, they were down 7 points throughout the first half. After 20 minutes of play, Howard led by just one point 35-34.

The second half remained close as well, but after a successful 3-point attempt by Smart, Howard was unable to regain the lead for the rest of the game.

The Eagles’ victory was led by junior guards Po’Boigh King, Dionte Johnson and junior forward Perry Smith Jr. Johnson and Smith Jr. scored 18 points with King leading the way with 20.

This win redeemed an 82-78  heartbreaking loss from early February against the Bisons in Washington, D.C.

The Eagles also played their last home game against Norfolk State Monday, winning in an overtime thriller 91-87.

As they push towards postseason play, NCCU will travel to Orangeburg, SC Thursday to battle in their last regular season game against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

