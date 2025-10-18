NCCU kicks off its 2025 Ultimate Homecoming Experience

Muni Long performs at the hip-hop concert during NCCU's 2023 Ultimate Homecoming Experience in McDougald-McLendon Arena. Photo by Chris Frazier.

Muni Long performs at the hip-hop concert during NCCU's 2023 Ultimate Homecoming Experience in McDougald-McLendon Arena. Photo by Chris Frazier.

Tonight, N.C. Central University kicks off its annual Ultimate Homecoming Experience, a week-long celebration that draws thousands of students and alumni to campus. Among this year’s festivities is the Homecoming Countdown, parade, Miss and Mister NCCU Coronation, concerts and the football game.

The number of visitors at the football game, the week’s most attended event, often exceeds O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium’s 10,000 person capacity. This year, the Eagles will face Delaware State after a 45-7 sweep against Florida A&M University on Oct. 11.

Many students have already expressed their excitement for the upcoming festivities.

“What I’m looking forward to is the parade because I have family and friends coming to see me. I think the most important part of homecoming is the game and tailgating,” NCCU student Jakayla Newby said.

“I am excited for all of the events, especially the parade, coronation and the concerts,” Kayla Gaymon, another student, said.

NCCU will host several performing artists for its gospel concert including JJ Hairston, Ricky Dillard and Melvin Crispel III. The Comedy and Hip-Hop concert will host performances by G Herbo, DC Young Fly and Zeddy Will.

NCCU is also implementing new Homecoming policies, including 7 p.m. campus closing times, strict visitation policies for residence halls, student-only parking, limited tailgating locations and many more.

Tickets for events can be purchased on the NCCU’s website.

Here is a list of the week’s on-campus events: