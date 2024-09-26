Artist reveal brings McDonalds, fashion, homecoming artists

Students were greeted by McDonald’s Black and Positivity Golden Change of Fashion (C.O.F.) and the 2024 Homecoming roster on Sept. 19 in N.C. Central University’s New Student Center.

C.O.F. is a program focused on enhancing Black representation in the fashion industry. According to the program’s website, only 7.3% of designers are Black. NCCU kicked off the C.O.F. ‘s college tour; it will travel to Southern and Clark Atlanta University in October.

Two members of C.O.F., Shareef Mosby and Durrell Dupard, visited NCCU and designed the outfits in the night’s fashion show.

This event, where students graced the stage in the designers’ outfits, kicked off the evening. Seeing their fellow Eagles jubilated the crowd, and the energy remained that high for the rest of the night.

“I loved the fashion show,” said Thesha Johnson Jr., a political science junior and event host. “His [Dupard’s] pieces really stood out to me.”

Aliza Taylor, a business administration junior, wrote to the Campus Echo that participating in the show was “fun.”

“It was a different experience because they did your makeup and hair,” Taylor wrote, adding that the designers were “nice and welcoming.”

“It was great, I would do it again.”

Trivia followed the fashion show. C.O.F., along with NCCU S.A.B. and S.E.A.L., gave free clothes to students who answered McDonald-related questions.

At one point, Johnson was overwhelmed by how many Eagles were screaming at her.

“Everybody’s calling my name,” Johnson said, chuckling with a hat in hand. “If you get it right, you get the hat.”

Johnson and the DJ also informed students that there was a truck outside that was handing out free nuggets and fries. NCCU fraternities then danced through the crowd, setting the tone for the Gospel reveal.

As a massive screen was lowered, heart palpitations echoed from the speakers throughout the event hall. Then, in the blink of an eye, the flash of Hezekiah Walker’s name sent the crowd into a frenzy.

“It will get better,” the crowd shouted as they waived their hands back and forth. “Better!”

The screen then switched to Tye Tribbett, ushering in new cheers and rounding out the roster for the 2024 Gospel concert.

While the screen was lifted, Johnson announced the Two-Team Design Challenge. This event featured two teams that competed for C.O.F. clothes. Each team had a mannequin and a few minutes to create the best outfit.

The crowd’s laughter rang through the room as contestants decided which shorts to choose. They gasped when the top half of one of the mannequins fell off. However, Eagles grew quiet when the giant screen made its descent.

Lil Poppa, known for “Love and War,” was the first face to appear, causing screams to ripple through the building. Luh Tyler, an up-and-coming 18-year-old rapper, also brought cheers, but not as much as Poppa.

JT, known for “Sideways,” was the last rapper announced. The crowd gave a thunderous reaction to her music. Eagles throughout the room jumped so much that the floor began to shake. Even Johnson couldn’t hide her joy at the news.

“I had a whole show up there. I was excited,” she said, adding that she walked around campus saying “Big-T coming,” a callback to one of JT’s songs, “JT Coming.”

However, not all students felt the same way. Zoe McCluney, a behavioral and social sciences freshman, said that the hip-hop roster could’ve been better.

“JT is not a headliner, Luh Tyler is okay and Lil Poppa, I never heard of him,” McCluney said. “I will not be going.”

After the show, the designers returned to the stage to have a fashion roundtable. Mosby and Durell stressed authenticity and consistency in the craft.

“Get out of your comfort zone,” Dupard said. “If you have a passion to do it, it can take you real far.”