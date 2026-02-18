NCCU Club Baseball gears up for first season

NCCU Club Baseball President Vincent Bell, joined by members of the club's executive board, pose for a photo after the club's first interest meeting in November. Photo courtesy Vincent Bell.

N.C. Central University student Vincent Bell created the university’s first club baseball team since NCCU’s varsity Baseball team was discontinued in 2021, giving students their first opportunity to step into the ballpark in five years. Bell, a sophomore sports management student, established NCCU’s baseball club and held its first interest meeting last fall. Bell said his passion for the sports he’s been playing since the ninth grade inspired him to start the organization.

“I just wanted to stay around it and provide college students with the opportunity to continue playing the sport and offer brotherhood at the same time,” Bell said.

Bell’s passion did not go unnoticed. He said the interest meeting had a strong turnout.

The team plans to take in 40 players with 10 reserves, totaling 50 players. The club hosted tryouts from Feb. 2 to 7 and finalized its roster Feb. 7. Following tryouts and team selections, practices will be held weekly at the Historic Durham Athletic Park. Beyond bringing students together to play baseball, Bell is using the club to connect with the Durham community. He said the team is in the process of contacting local high schools, including Hillside High School and C.E. Jordan High School, to foster community connections.

“We have agreed to support Hillside during their games when possible and have been asked to cultivate a mentorship relationship with the student-athletes,” Bell said. “We want to work together, show up, pack out their stadiums and also scrimmage them.”

Through this partnership, Hillside High School has agreed to serve as the club’s home field if the team hosts games during the spring 2026 season. Although Bell has high hopes for the club, establishing the team comes with financial challenges. While the club is an official registered student organization at NCCU, it does not currently receive funding from the university.

“So far, funding has been out of pocket. However, after meeting with the registered student organization coordinator, we learned how to access funding through the university and will begin pursuing those channels immediately,” Bell said.

The team has also launched a fundraiser through TeamFunded, an app designed to help schools and organizations raise money, to supplement university funding. Following its inaugural season, the club will officially join the National Club Baseball Association, which allows student-athletes to compete nationally and continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level.

“The North Carolina Central University Club Baseball Team will officially be a member of the National Club Baseball Association starting in fall 2026,” Bell said. “We will remain an independent team for our inaugural season in spring 2026.”

The spring 2026 schedule has been released. After opening against High Point University, the team will play three doubleheaders, one weekend series and one scrimmage.