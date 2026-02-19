NCCU aces North Carolina state auditor’s financial inspection

Under new leadership, NCCU received a clean financial report. Photo by Ronni Butts.

Under new leadership, NCCU received a clean financial report. Photo by Ronni Butts.

N.C. Central University received its first clean audit since 2022, a milestone a government liaison said restores confidence in the university’s financial oversight and spending practices.

Candace Bowden, director of government relations, can attest to the benefits of a clean audit. In her role, she serves as a liaison between the university and government partners, ensuring they understand the institution’s priorities, progress and funding needs.

“When we have a clean audit, it reinforces confidence in how we’re operating and supports the overall trust in the university,” Bowden said. “When there have been findings in the past, it doesn’t stop the conversation, but it does mean I need to provide more context and clarity.”

Last year it was reported by the Campus Echo that the North Carolina Financial Statement Audit Report covering financial statements from June 2023 to June 2024 found more than $45 million in total financial reporting errors from NCCU. Now, a year later, the state has given NCCU its first clean audit report in three years.

The audit issued in early 2025 referred to the NCCU’s reports as “grossly inaccurate” and detailed that if things continued down a path of misreporting, it could endanger the school’s ability to make financial decisions, as this was not the first time there were issues in financial reporting.

State Auditor Davie Boliek mentions in the audit that there were “significant deficiencies” dating back to 2021.

“Continuing down the reported path would jeopardize NCCU’s ability to make financial decisions based on reliable and complete information.”

According to the document, the purpose of a state audit for a university is to ensure “transparency, accountability, and trust in the University’s financial operations.”

Audits impact the greater community outside of the university’s leadership, including students, their families, university employees, taxpayers, donors and alumni. It informs the community surrounding the school of where their money is going, ensuring it’s being used for the proper purposes of sustaining and enhancing the school.

NCCU’s clean audit highlights progress in the university’s financial operations under Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. The financial reporting issues cited in earlier audits occurred under the leadership of former Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, according to a statement released by the university and the 2025 and 2026 audit reports.

Prior to her role at NCCU, Dixon had consistently achieved clean audits at her former institution, Elizabeth City State University, according to a report from NCCU. In a plan titled “Soaring to New Heights: Vision 2030,” laid out by Dixon, improved financial management was a goal she wanted to obtain over the next five years of leadership.

“We are on the right path to realize an essential objective from our new five-year strategic plan,” said Dixon in a statement issued by the university, “namely, to strengthen our financial stewardship, accountability and transparency at North Carolina Central University.”

The 78-page document includes financial statements detailing the schools assets, liabilities, net position, revenues, expenses, cash flows, financial position, and activities. The report contains no material faultiness, according to Boliek.

“North Carolina Central University has posted a welcomed turnaround from the financial errors previously reported by the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor, ” Boliek said in the opening letter of the document. “Our audit of North Carolina Central University’s financial records shows no material errors for the year ended June 30, 2025.”

Boliek also notes that it’s important for the university to continue to move in the right direction regarding financial reports.

“A clean audit shows a commitment to responsible financial management and also strengthens relationships between the public and government entities.”

Bowden said that although the past findings didn’t necessarily stop conversations with these partners, having a clean audit reinforces confidence in the university’s operations.

“They help shape how legislators and stakeholders view our accountability and stewardship of public funds,” she commented. “Audit results do impact credibility and can influence funding discussions and relationships, since they’re one of the ways stakeholders assess how well we’re managing resources.”

Both university and state officials have described this year’s clean audit as a turning point in how finances are managed and reported at NCCU. Continued accountability and transparency will be critical moving forward, as future audits will determine whether the university sustains these improvements.