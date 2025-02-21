Blake returns in pinked-theme showdown

Kyla Bryant (5) contributes with a 11 pts, 7 rebs and 2 asts stat line. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

The Lady Eagles, sporting a pink alternate uniform for breast cancer awareness, fell to Coppin State 53-63 on Feb. 15.

Freshman forward Dianna Blake logged a career high 10 pts in addition to 5 rebs and 1 stl in 15 minutes off the bench. This contest marked the end of a 6 game absence for Blake, who was dealing with a pinky injury.

“I was excited to get back on the court,” Blake said. “It was really boring and hard to just watch practices and not be able to do anything, especially since it’s just my pinky.

“I’m like, ‘I feel like I could be out there,’ but doctors were telling me, no.”

Despite tallying 7 blks and 9 stls as a team, the Lady Eagles didn’t have an answer for Coppin State’s senior forward Laila Lawrence, who finished the game with 20 pts and 18 rebs.

Head Coach Terrence Baxter looks to get a boost in rebounding with Blake back in the lineup.

“I’m glad we got this young lady [Blake] back over here because she helps us in that area,” Baxter said. “Out of everybody on our team, Dianna Blake is the only one that consistently boxes out, consistently rebounds every night that she steps on the floor. And she’s a freshman.”

Eagle graduate forward Morgan Callahan posted 18 pts, 7 rebs and 3 ast.

NCCU did not connect on any three-point attempts, going 0-9 from beyond the arc.

“I think that’s the first time in my four years here [that’s happened],” coach Baxter said.

Despite this slump, Baxter has confidence that his team will adjust.

“We’re still right where we wanna be,” he said. “We still can accomplish every goal that we want accomplish right now, if we just maintain and do what we gotta do.”

The Eagles are now 7-17 (4-5), putting them in 5th place in the MEAC Conference. The MEAC Tournament will take place on March 12 – 15 in Norfolk, Virginia.