Karrie Dixon installed as 13th chancellor at NCCU

Karrie Dixon (right) raises her hand while her daughters hold the Bible during her oath of office to be NCCU's 13th chancellor. Photo by Chris Frazier.

In front of a roaring crowd of family, alumni, James E. Shepard descendants, Delta Sigma Theta members, board of trustees, elected officials, students, faculty and staff, Karrie Dixon took her place as the 13th chancellor of N.C. Central University during her installation on Friday in the McDougald-McLendon arena.

The event’s speakers gave warm regards, praise and words of encouragement for Chancellor Dixon. They boasted about the accomplishments she’s already achieved in her first nine months and gave insight to Dixon’s vision of NCCU.

Dixon was sworn in by J. Carlton Cole, a former N.C. superior court judge, as she placed her hand on a Bible her daughters held.

Dixon said that she stood before the crowd with “a heart full of gratitude” and extended thanks to many supporters, including God, her family and her colleagues.

“It is truly a celebration built by so many before me,” Dixon said in her address.

Dixon also praised NCCU for the improvements that have already taken place, like its record increase in enrollment and an increased graduation rate. But she added that she wants to take NCCU to “the next level.”

“We will launch full, new initiatives to fund scholarships, expand our endowment and build innovative facilities that will define NCCU’s future,” Dixon said. “There is no limit to how high we can soar.”

The newly installed chancellor mentioned her efforts to develop connections and partnerships that will increase NCCU’s impact.

Dixon, who attributes God with her strength to lead, also said that she anticipates a bright future for NCCU. She quoted Isaiah 41:30, which reads, “but those who trust in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on wings like eagles…”

The program was introduced by several leaders in government and education in North Carolina, including Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams, members from the UNC Board of Governors and leaders from nearby colleges and universities.

Board of Trustees Chair Emily Dickens asked the audience to give Dixon grace as she leads the university.

“We don’t know each other’s story,” Dickens said. “Take a step back and give.”

NCCU’s SGA President Emmanuel Davis extended his support and “spoke from the heart” to Chancellor Dixon.

“I just want to say there’s never been a moment in this position where I haven’t felt supported by your administration,” Davis said. “With you at the helm, NCCU is not just in good hands. We are destined to soar higher.”

Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Harry Williams also said that Chancellor Dixon was the “best person in America” for the job.

“NCCU, you are in great hands,” Williams said. ”I can tell you from a personal perspective that Dr. Dixon is going to get up every single day and focus on supporting these students attending this institution.”

As stated by the Chair of UNC Board of Governors Wendy Murphy, Chancellor Dixon has had a “long and successful career.” She soared as the senior administrator in UNC’s system office and was the chancellor of Elizabeth City State University.

Dixon will become the first woman to serve as permanent chancellor of two UNC system institutions.

At the end of Chancellor Dixon’s address, she thanked everyone for believing in her vision and for joining NCCU as the institution soars.

“Together, we will overcome challenges, celebrate victories and elevate this remarkable institution,” Dixon said. “May God bless North Carolina Central University, and may we all find renewed strength as we move forward together.”

Story by Allexus Killian and Ronni Butts