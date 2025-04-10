“Hands Off,” America’s call to action

A crowd marches in downtown Raleigh during "Hands Off" protest. Photo by Bruce dePyssler.

More than 20,000 protests broke out across the United States Saturday. Americans exercised their First Amendment right to protest what they believed was oligarchy and fascism. This was the biggest protest since President Donald Trump took office back in January.

The issues that were upsetting the public included tariffs and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under claims that the current administration was a threat to democracy.

Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was a main concern due to the firing of thousands of government employees.

Campus Echo Faculty Adviser Bruce dePyssler created a slideshow based on the protest in Raleigh. There were many posters with the phrase “Hands off” written across them. Just two words, but to protesters, the phrase meant many different things.

“Hands off of democracy,” “regulation of bodies” and “Hands off the constitution” were some of the phrases written on the signs. There were some specific signs where the protesters discussed data concerns, Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and education.

A lot of the protesters called out Elon Musk and DOGE specifically. Pointing out the Nazi salute he allegedly did at Trump’s inauguration, one protester drew Hitler’s mustache on Trump’s face to portray him as a dictator.

The crowd chanted and sang the words “Hands off” and a song featuring lyrics such as “ get your greedy hands off of us.”

There was a protester dressed in the same attire from Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a novel about women’s autonomy. It can be suspected that the protester dressed that way to represent the current fight for a woman’s right to choose.

The full slideshow can be accessed at Bullcity Doc Squad.