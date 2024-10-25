How NCCU’s senior-class president continues to soar

Jessella Gaymon is motivated to take the lessons she learned in the Mass Communication Department. Photo courtesy of Jessella Gaymon.

Jessella Gaymon, mass communication senior with a concentration in public relations, has taken her curriculum and extracurricular activities to new heights.

Originally from Fayetteville, Gaymon is a first generation student.

“I’m starting my own path,” Gaymon said. “I’m starting my own legacy”

Gaymon collected many hats at N.C. Central University. She is the senior class president, a first-generation Sigma Gamma Rho and a newly inducted Goodmon Fellow. She is also an AT&T Rising Future Maker.

One of many chapters in Gaymon’s journey is in the AT&T Rising Future Maker’s program. This initiative is dedicated to supporting the rise of students from HBCUs. Gaymon applied by submitting a 30-60 second video showcasing her involvement in the community and her role in NCCU’s SGA.

This experience has opened doors to networking opportunities, a scholarship and a visit to AT&T Stadium.

Gaymon also participated in the Goodmon Fellowship program. Their mission is to educate, develop, connect and activate leaders in the Triangle. This program also allows a lifelong connection to those who are also Goodmon fellows in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Gaymon said that applying for Goodmon was a leap of faith. She was the marketing intern for American Underground in Durham at the time.

Reflecting on her experience, she highlighted the diversity amongst her cohort. She described the group as being “all different and doing different things.”

“And because we went through the program together, we will forever have that connection, and what we all want to do connects,” Gaymon. “And we may need each other in the future.”

This diversity fueled collaboration and laid the groundwork for future networking opportunities.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Gaymon recently joined the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority. This historical African American sorority, founded in 1922, has added an extra layer to Gaymon. She said she’s beyond eager for her new journey.

Navigating through her final semester, Gaymon looks ahead to her future post-graduation.

“If something comes, something comes, if it doesn’t, it will come eventually.”

She said she remains steadfast in her commitment to seize opportunities that align with her passion for mass communications. She is eager to explore the various avenues in the industry and create content.

Reflecting on her senior year, Gaymon said an invaluable lesson learned at NCCU is to “be yourself and realize that you’re not going to get through things by yourself.”

She emphasized the importance of surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals on campus that will help you reach your goals.

She also encouraged students to embrace their unique identity and leverage campus resources to create meaningful connections.

According to Gaymon, networking isn’t just about meeting people but cultivating genuine relationships.

“The fastest way to failure is to get through life on your own,” said Gaymon, adding that the lesson from her advisor resonates with her today.