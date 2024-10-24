Breaking: NCCU Police investigates robbery in the parking deck

N.C. Central University Police Department announced Thursday evening that they were investigating a robbery that took place in the Latham Parking Deck.

According to a 5:56 p.m. timely warning that was sent to the student body, a robbery in the area was reported to NCCU Police at 4:42 p.m. The crime allegedly took place around 4:15 p.m. and the victim suffered no injuries.

Campus police also announced that no weapons were involved and that they were looking for five persons of interest. Photos of the individuals in question can be accessed through the timely warning in NCCU students’ emails.

Anyone who has information regarding the case should call NCCU Police at 919-530-6106.

This incident comes hours before Eagles are expected to fill McLendon-McDougald Arena for the 2024 Hip-Hop Homecoming Concert.

This suspected robbery isn’t just the first of the year, but the first in two years. According to the 2024 Annual Security & Fire Safety Report, no robberies occurred in 2023.

UPDATE – 10/25/2024 – 5:45 p.m. : NCCU Police released a BOLO in connection to the robbery Friday evening.

In the bulletin sent to the student body, Eagles have access to a picture. This individual is suspected of having a role in the incident that occurred in the parking deck.

NCCU Police also provided tips to promote safety and emphasized to Eagles that if the individual is seen on campus, dial 919-530-6106.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Campus Echo will provide updates when NCCU Police makes more information available.