Police investigate reported arson near NCCU School of Education

N.C. Central University Police responded to a report of arson near the NCCU School of Education Friday morning.

According to a 1:19 p.m. timely warning sent to the student body, around 5:30 a.m., NCCU Police was notified of a vehicular fire located at the corner of Martha and Lincoln streets.

Police said that the suspect who intentionally set the fire was a male, wearing Black shoes, pants and a hooded jacket. The suspect allegedly left the scene after the fire started.

While the fire’s location is adjacent to the Martha Street Apartments and School of Education, the street is classified as public property under NCCU’s Clery geography map. The Durham Police Department will take the lead in this investigation.

The last arson that took place within NCCU’s geography was a fire that occurred in 2021, according to the 2024 Annual Security & Fire Safety Report.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Campus Echo will provide updates when Durham Police makes more information available.