Hezekiah Walker, Tye Tribbet leave Gospel concert crowd “souled out”

Students, staff, faculty and alumni experienced an emotional Gospel Concert on the first day of N.C. Central University’s 2024 Ultimate Homecoming Experience.

NCCU’s Director of New Student Services Georgia Sawyer hosted the event. She said that although McDougald-McLendon was a gym, this concert would make the building into something different.

“We’re gonna turn this into a sanctuary.”

After a student-wide prayer, NCCU’s Worship Praise and Inspirational Mass Choir greeted the crowd. Led by Braxton Mercer, NCCU officer everyday except Sundays, the choir set the tone for the rest of night.

Following WPI’s strong effort and a spiritual moment with Mercer, “A diva that will praise,” began her performance. Taking the stage in white face paint, the diva danced and sang to the music. She excited attendees and rounded out the evening’s opening performance.

A brief intermission followed, where Sawyer acknowledged the work of the WPI, alumni and the attendance of Chancellor Karrie Dixon, who was sitting in the front row.

Then, as the background singers and musicians prepped behind Sawyer, the front half of the ground floor made their way to the front of the stage.

In an instant, they, along with the rest of the stadium, exploded when Sawyer announced the arrival of Hezekiah Walker.

The Gospel artist’s ascendance to the stage was two years in the making: Walker was one of the two headliners selected for the 2023 concert. However, due to medical issues, he was unable to attend.

The Eagles’ anticipation and love was present in their screams, smiles and tears as Walker performed “Souled Out,” “I Need You To Survive,” “Grateful,” “Clean Inside” and “God Favored Me.”

When performing “Faithful is our God,” Walker taught the audience some signs which coincided with the lyrics, “if I rejoice today.”

He also took some time to talk about a motor accident he got in and how he was still alive. He told everyone to turn their phone lights on and hold it in the air.

“It’s a light of love, do you know what it means,” he asked, while holding his own. “It means ‘I survived.’”

His time on stage ended with “Every Praise.” As he waved goodbye to the crowd, Eagles continued to sing with his choir members.

Another intermission persisted and Sawyer took the time to remind students to not get too wild during Homecoming.

“You don’t want to get too excited at this Homecoming that you have your own homecoming,” Sawyer said.

She then asked if any of the crowd had just as much energy as Tye Tribbett, who is known for his eruptive performances. It didn’t take long for Eagles to find out.

Starting his performance with “If He Did it Before,” Tribbett began the song before taking the stage, leaving students to wonder where he was for a few seconds.

In reality, Tribbett gave himself a running start to the stage, jumping in front of an energetic crowd. As his performance continued, Sawyer’s words became akin to a spoiler, as Tribbett ran, jumped and screamed all over the stage.

There were some moments where he picked up the stand and used it as a boom mic for the crowd. His performances included “You are Everything,” “Bless The Lord,” “Most High God,” “We Gon’ Be Alright,” “What Can I Do” and “He Turned It.”

As he ended the night with “Victory,” he left Eagles with a lesson, “get out of your own way.”

“I love being here,” he said. “If you invite me back, I’ll come running.”