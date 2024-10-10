NCCU see “Visions from Down East”

"Love your Enemy," a portrait which depicts a KKK member kissing a Black baby, is one of James Bennett's "controversial" pieces. Photo by Isaiah Pacheco, Staff Reporter.

"Love your Enemy," a portrait which depicts a KKK member kissing a Black baby, is one of James Bennett's "controversial" pieces. Photo by Isaiah Pacheco, Staff Reporter.

Famous Artist James ‘Mike’ Bennett spoke to students on Sept. 18 at N.C. Central University at his “Visions from Down East” Art Exhibition.

During his Art Museum visit, Bennett spoke about some of his art pieces, his past and how he became an artist known today.

Bennett was born in Robersonville, N.C. in 1958. Growing up, his parents were supportive of his art passion. During the Art Exhibition, he mentions how he was inspired to become an artist

“I have always loved drawing, but I had my first art lesson in the fourth grade and ever since then I have been inspired to create art,” said Bennett.

Bennett also said his biggest influence was in his eighth-grade art class when he saw two white students paint.

This resulted in Bennett’s enrollment in the Winston-Salem School of the Arts, but it was short-lived due to his struggles with substance use.

Bennett explained that his passion helped him overcome the lowest point in his life and that his positive spirit and beliefs influence his artwork.

One example of this is through his painting known as “Love your enemy” a painting of a Ku Klux Klan member kissing a black baby.

Another piece, “James Mike Bennett,” is a self-portrait of himself in a green shirt and a necklace.

There’s also an oil painting of “Richard Wilson,” a portrait of a black man wearing a hoodie with a calm expression.

Bennett said on average, his art takes 30-40 hours to create. He explained it takes a long time because he is constantly changing backgrounds to fit the best piece.

“One of my most successful art pieces is DeBrian [since it] only took six hours to create with a colored pencil,” Bennett said.

“Pursuing Art can be very challenging, but don’t give up even when times get tough,” he said, adding that although he did not graduate, it did not stop him from achieving his dream.

By visiting the Art Museum, Eagles will have access to “Visions from Down East” until Oct. 17.