Guyanese student pursues a career in life sciences

Adelah Smith (first row with peach shirt) smiles with NCCU's Caribbean Association. Photo courtesy of Adelah Smith.

When N.C. Central University international student Adelah Smith, a biomedical sciences junior, arrived in Durham in the summer of 2022, it was the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Her story begins in Guyana, South America and she credits her mother, Natasha Lorrimer, and father, Uborn Smith for her success so far.

“After visiting NCCU, I felt at home when I stepped foot on campus. The campus is very family-oriented, it wasn’t too big nor too small,” said Smith. “I enjoyed my tour given by my cousin who went there at the time.”

She said her mother started her own catering company from scratch and seeing her mother work hard to provide for her family was an important part of her upbringing.

“I am the youngest of the three children on my mothers side. So watching her work hard to provide for me and my siblings helped me develop the characteristics of being a caring, hardworking and strong-minded adult today,” said Smith.

According to Smith her mother taught her the importance of family. It also gave her a sense of responsibility and independence.

From her father, a gold miner and goldsmith, she said she learned the importance of taking risks and following her dreams. He also taught her about the importance of perseverance and resilience.

Smith said another influence was her experience attending President’s College, a boarding school she entered at 11-years old.

“The boarding school I attended truly showed you how to be independent,” said Smith, who entered the college’s proficiency program, C.A.P.E., when she was 16-years old.

She completed that program in two years and studied biology and chemistry at the University of Guyana for her junior and senior year. She later decided to pursue more education and transferred to NCCU.

Smith said there are a number of financial issues facing international students like her.

“The reason why it’s hard to find financial assistance at NCCU is due to the fact that they only accept federal loans. So most international students have to pay out of pocket,” said Smith.

Additionally, international students are not allowed to hold jobs off campus because they are on F-1 student visa. Consequently Smith works as a residential assistant to take care of her housing.

Smith said she finds support from campus student organizations, including the Caribbean Student Association and the Ladies Soaring to Eagle Promise.

Smith is currently the community service facilitator with the Caribbean Association. She said the organization helped her create a small family with her fellow Caribbeans. She can share her love for Caribbean culture and heritage.

“Any opportunity to come together with them whether it be a casual gathering or a meeting is a great event,” said Smith, who sees organizations like this as helping international students with their transition into university life in the United States.

Smith also credits the Ladies Soaring to Eagle Promise with helping her adjust to an American university.

“It is a mentorship program facilitated by Ms. Lauretta Holloway. It teaches and equips young women who attend Central with the resources they need when they leave to become professionals in their various career paths,” said Smith.

According to Smith her goal is to attend graduate school in either microbiology or immunology. Then, after getting work experience, she wants to return home so “I can give back to my country, Guyana.”