Eagles try to SOAR with new WI-Fi

An Eagle signs in with EAGLE-SOAR to complete his work. Photo by K'mari Peede.

An Eagle signs in with EAGLE-SOAR to complete his work. Photo by K'mari Peede.

The University’s secure Wi-Fi network – EAGLE-SOAR – is now up an running. ITS has been working on the wireless network since last January.

Over the summer of 2024, their focus on developing EAGLE-SOAR was cybersecurity.

They soft-launched the new network to NCCU summer school students. However, students and staff appear to have a few critiques about the latest Wi-Fi.

Sydni Stevenson, a criminal justice senior, said the connectivity of EAGLE-SOAR varies daily.

“I have used the EAGLE-SOAR network, and I’m actually connected to it right now,” Stevenson said. “I would say I’m not really feeling it because it’s moving really slow for me, and I’m wondering if it’s because I’m on the fifth floor.”

Similarly, Lolethia Underdue, AudioNet general manager and mass communication adjunct instructor, said she enjoyed the convenience of the Eagles-Guest network as a visiting professor. Still, she understands NCCU’s need for security.

“I am not very excited about the new Wi-Fi,” Underdue said, adding that it doesn’t appear to be better than Eagles-Guest, the previous open network.

According to Chief Information Officer Joel Faison, Eagles-Guest “was always meant to be a bridge until we could get to the summer.”

When the open network rolled out on campus in the Spring of 2024, Faison referred to NCCU as “a large Starbucks” since anyone on campus could access the network.

“In all honesty, I haven’t seen a difference between this [EAGLE-SOAR] and the old Wi-Fi [Eagles-Guest],” a criminal justice senior said. “Eagles-Guest was very slow; when you looked at my computer, it said weak connection and access. I feel the same for the new Wi-Fi.”

Why did we need a new wireless connection?

In November 2023, NCCU faced a campus-wide cyberattack that left students without secure connectivity.

Online classes ceased, students could no longer use flex dollars and important systems, like MyEOL, were not accessible until the university introduced Eagles-Guest.

Professors, like students, were affected by the cyber attack. Many relied on Wi-Fi to post assignments, administer tests, and host classes online. While many could access Wi-Fi from their homes, it inconvenienced those in the office.

Faison said CISCO Systems donated $9.4 million to the university for cybersecurity upgrades, including the EAGLE-SOAR technology. Only time will tell if this investment is worth it. While Eagles-Guest may be the simpler option, he encourages students to choose the new, secure replacement.