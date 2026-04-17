Former Gov. Roy Cooper visits Durham for Senate campaign, promises affordability

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visits Durham for his Senate campaign to share his promise of improving affordability. Photo by Ronni Butts.

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visits Durham for his Senate campaign to share his promise of improving affordability. Photo by Ronni Butts.

Jane Sterling said that she has witnessed the impacts of rising costs firsthand. As a social worker at Carolina Counseling, she said that she often sees people visit the clinic who cannot afford to pay for their copay, especially after Medicaid cuts.

“I think [Cooper] understands the needs of the people,” Sterling said.

Sterling was one of a few hundred attendees at a rally for former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper at a small venue in Durham last Thursday. This was Cooper’s first stop in Durham on his Senate campaign.

Cooper promised to improve affordability and reduce the cost of living for North Carolinians.

“We get hard things done here in North Carolina, and we can get hard things done in Washington, D.C.,” Cooper said. “I think it needs a dose of good ol’ North Carolina common sense.”

In his speech, Cooper said that after completing his eight-year tenure as governor, running for federal office “wasn’t in [his] plans.” But after seeing North Carolinians face “unacceptable” treatment from members of Congress, he decided to run for Senate.

“I know how many, many of you are frustrated and angry right now. I think North Carolina families have had enough,” Cooper said. “It’s time for a change.”

“I am a prisoner of hope. I truly believe that our best days are ahead of us,” he said. “I believe that people can rise up and choose leaders who want to return power from Washington, D.C. to where it belongs—the people.”

Cooper was preceded by Democratic politicians including Gov. Josh Stein, state Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls, state Sen. Natalie Murdock and Rep. Valerie Foushee. Both Murdock and Foushee represent N.C. Central University.

Cooper is running against Republican Michael Whatley, former chairman of the Republican National Committee who lives in Gastonia, about half an hour from Charlotte. Whatley has received the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Each speaker called Whatley a “D.C. insider.”

“Michael Whatley is running just to help himself and his fellow D.C. insiders and lobbyists,” Foushee said. “North Carolina families deserve better than a big ol’ lobbyist and a D.C. insider who will rub stamp all of these policies sending prices down.”

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Whatley visited the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce in Raleigh last Thursday with Republican Sen. Tim Scott in a closed business roundtable.

Affordability has been top of mind for many Americans as concerns about the price of groceries, housing and medical care has become burdensome. Increasing gas has also been a prominent issue as war in Iran continues to drive oil prices up past $100 a barrel as of mid-April.

Standing among the crowd of supporters was a NCCU alumna Laura Whitley, who studied criminal justice. Whitley said rising tuition costs made staying in college and managing daily expenses difficult.

Whitley said she believes Cooper understands the needs of students at NCCU.

“I feel like he is for Central students and to better the Central community,” Whitley said.

Cooper announced his campaign in July, eight days before his opponent Michael Whatley entered the race. Cooper seeks to fill a seat held by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis since 2015 after Tillis announced his retirement this summer.

Cooper has a long history in North Carolina politics, serving as the state’s attorney general for 16 years and as a state representative and senator before becoming governor.

This story was written by Ronni Butts and Christian Newell.