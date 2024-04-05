Davis and Poore to lead SGA administration for 2024-2025

Newly elected Mister NCCU, Ryan Atwater Jr., and Miss NCCU, Karleigh N'divae will lead the royal court. Photo provided by NCCU.

Newly elected Mister NCCU, Ryan Atwater Jr., and Miss NCCU, Karleigh N'divae will lead the royal court. Photo provided by NCCU.

The votes are in: Next academic year’s Student Government Association President will be Emmanuel Davis and Vice President, Ayanna Poore.

For the Royal Court, Mr. NCCU will be represented by Ryan Atwater, Jr. and Miss NCCU will be represented by Karleigh N’diyae. Voting ran on April 1-2. Davis, Atwater and N’Diyae all ran for their positions unopposed.

Although not everyone could win a SGA position, one winner was the outstanding creativity displayed by students in their campaigns, which ran on social and print media.

There were inventive themes like “Diary of a Central Kid,” a play on the generational classic “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “America’s Next Top Model,” and “Men in Black.”

At a Meet and Greet during 10:40 break on March 26, Marcus Spates, current Director of Political Action and Community Engagement and the current Senior Class President elect, explained his platform, “Dreamville,” with each letter of “dream” representing a different feature of his platform.

“Reinforcing post graduate success” and campus safety were his top priorities.”

Karleigh N’diyae, Miss NCCU elect, ran on the platform of “NC Central 4 University Life,” a spinoff on the hit game “Sims 4.” She said that she will be “a genuine leader for the student body” and said that her previous leadership roles and past experiences have adequately prepared her for her future role.

On the evening of March 26, candidates presented their campaign strategies and platforms in a Speech and Debate forum in the New Student Center Event Hall.

Winners were announced at the Miss and Mister NCCU Pageant on April 2.

Student Government Winners

 Sophomore Class Senators – Charity Crawford, Camora McRae

 Junior Class Senators – Harrison Taylor, Arieyanna Wactor

 Sophomore Class President – Xavier Fenner

 Junior Class President – Nizaiah Dixon

 Junior Class Vice President – Ebony Reid

 Senior Class President – Marcus Spates