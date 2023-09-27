Bounce back win in Indianapolis

N.C. Central Eagles bounced back with a big win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, in the Circle City Classic. This 45-3 win puts the team at 3-1 and ranked 13 in the FCS football ranking.

The Eagles defense was outstanding in Lucas Oil Stadium, only allowing 216 yards for the entire game. The Delta Devils averaged only 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, for a total of 112 yards. The Eagles were on a mission this week. They lived in the opponent’s backfield, collecting seven tackles for loss and four sacks. But the reason the defense only allowed three points was due to forcing eight Delta Devil punts, having their punter collect 49 more yards than their offense.

Kendrick Dujour and Jayden Flaker were two defensive players that could not be stopped. Both racked up multiple sacks, tackles and tackles for loss. Jayden Flaker also added a fumble to his stat sheet.

On offense, the Eagles lost their starting quarterback, Davius Richard, to an injury. Without the best player on offense, the Eagles put their Junior backup quarterback, Walker Harris, under center. He would pass for 263 yards 5 touchdowns with a 61 completion percentage. The offense was surprisingly unstoppable, collecting 416 total yards for the game, a 360 from last game against UCLA.

“It’s a blessing to have a backup quarterback,” head coach Trei Olover said.

The Eagles had three players collect MEAC weekly awards. In his first game starting, Harris was awarded the offensive player of the week award for his astonishing performance. Junior offensive lineman, Torricelli Simpkins III, attained offensive lineman of the week for his 12 pancake blocks and 93% blocking grade. Lastly, senior kicker, Adrian Olivo, obtained the specialist of the week for his six-point contribution in the game, including a career long of 47-yards.

The Eagles come back to O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium Saturday, for the Hall of Fame game against Campbell. The Eagles lost in their last meeting.

“I want to get my lick back,” coach Oliver said.

Davius Richard will be a game time decision on Saturday. NCCU fans may take the Walker Harris ride again.