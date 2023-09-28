N.C. Central University alumna named mother of the year

N.C. Central University alumna Brittnay Stewart-Lyons has been recognized as the 2023 Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc.

The nationwide organization recognizes mothers who have a positive influence on their own households and communities.

Stewart-Lyons earned her undergraduate degree in psychology in 2015 while pregnant with her first child, Carter. She earned her master’s degree in human sciences in 2021.

Stewart-Lyons and her husband, William Lyons, are now raising seven children whose ages range from nine months to eight years old.

She is continuing her studies at NCCU as a doctoral student pursuing her doctorate in forensic psychology, the application of psychology to the legal arena.

Despite her hectic schedule, Stewart-Lyons still credits her children for keeping her motivated to get her advanced degrees.

She says NCCU was an obvious choice, since she grew up in Durham.

“What’s better than the great North Carolina Central University?” she asks, adding that the NCCU community and culture has led her back to NCCU again and again for her advanced degrees.

“I just love the atmosphere. I love the way my teachers cared not only about my work, but my well-being,” she said.

It’s education, Stewart-Lyons say, that will change her family’s future and help overcome generational barriers.

“Being named mother of the year meant the world to me,” she says.

“Oftentimes as a young mom, we are judged and overlooked and that’s one of the biggest roles that we hold.

Having seven children isn’t an easy task, but I try my hardest to never give up.” In the Lyons household, Stewart-Lyons wakes at 6 a.m. to begin her day. The children are dressed by 7:15 a.m. and are ready to leave within 30 minutes.

Her day ends at 9 p.m. when the kids are asleep and she is done with her work.

Stewart-Lyons credits her husband’s support for helping manage her dual responsibilities as a working mother and a graduate student. As one of her strongest supporters, her husband pushes her to go after her dreams.

“My husband told me to take the time that I needed to finish school. He supported me 100 percent to make sure this was possible for our family,” she said. “We have a goal and this is what we want to do, so we push daily to make it happen.”

Inspiring her children to believe they can do anything through Christ is Stewart-Lyons’ hope.

Religion plays a significant role in the Lyons family’s life. She and her husband both occupy leadership positions in their church. Stewart-Lyons is a youth advisor at Ambassador Cathedral Church, and her husband is a minister.

Stewart-Lyons designates Fridays as her self-care day, one that’s set aside for relaxing while the kids are in school.

The Lyons family value tradition, especially holidays, a lot.

“On Easter, we do an Easter egg hunt. On Thanksgiving, we get together with my family, but still that morning, we go around and tell what we are thankful for. On Christmas, we do something every day. We even do “elf on the shelf” to make it fun for the kids.

We decorate cookies and leave the cookies for Santa, but we always explain the real meaning behind Christmas to the kids. Then, we have our own personal game night.”

Stewart-Lyons says she takes great satisfaction in providing her children her undivided attention. Her reward at the end of the day is witnessing their growth and happiness.

“My advice I would give to another mom is to never feel as if you are not enough,” she said.

“Take care of yourself first because you cannot give to others if you’re empty. Remember to give yourself grace, life happens, just get up and keep going.”