Look back of the season

Davius Richard running the ball into the end zone. Photo by Byron Paris

The Eagles will be going up against conference rival Morgan State Bears this Thursday. This game is the start of the Eagles in conference schedule.

“We are expecting a dog fight,” Head Coach Trei Oliver said.

The Eagles had some “must needed rest,” according to Oliver.

But the team did not stop grinding, having one of the best practices of the season during the break.

The team is having an incredible season so far with a 5-1 record after beating the Elon Phoenix, 34-23.

The Eagles started the season against Winston-Salem State. Winning the game in a dominating fashion against the Rams. The Eagles never trailed, ending the game 47-21.

The Eagles traveled to Greensboro to play archrival N.C. A&T. The final score was 30-16. Ended the eight year losing streak of the Eagles in Greensboro.

At this point of the season the Eagles are soaring high with two impactful wins. But the team would face the toughest test in the program’s history against the UCLA Bruins.

The Eagles traveled to Pasadena to play the Bruins in the legendary Rose Bowl Stadium. The game started horrible for the Eagles, giving up a 67-yard touchdown on the first play. That is how the game went for the Eagles, the Bruins won 59-7.

After the loss the Eagles were no longer soaring high above the clouds. The team was looking to bounce back in the Circle City Bowl.

That is what the team did against Mississippi Valley State. The team looked like they were out to prove something. The Eagles won the game, 45-3. The Eagles looked like they were back on the right track after this win.

The team’s next game was against Campbell. A team that the Eagles lost to the season prior.

The Eagles dug out of a 21 point deficit to win the game in overtime. The final score was 49-48, sending the Camels home in a game winning PAT.

At this point of the season the Eagles are rolling, being ranked No. 10 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the FCS stats poll.