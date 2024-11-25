12 break-ins under NCCU investigation

Multiple break-ins interrupted N.C. Central University students’ weekend, the NCCU Police Department announced.

According to a timely warning sent to the student body by NCCU, between 1:55 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, 12 motor vehicle break-ins occurred on various parking lots throughout campus.

Morgan Freeman, a sports medicine junior and driver herself, was shocked by the number.

“I didn’t realize that it was [over] 10 break-ins. I thought it was only two,” Freeman said. “That’s absurd.”

University Police said that a break-in took place in the Martha Street Apartments lot, two happened in Alston Avenue Apartments ADA lot and nine in the Turner Law/Nursing Building lot.

“It changes a lot,” said Andrew Boakye, an information technology senior. “I’m not trying to have my car broken into and worry about the expenses.”

After hearing the news, information technology senior Carlton Whitley said that he’s rethinking what he keeps in his Ford.

“[I’m] making sure I got everything that’s important to me in my pockets instead of my car,” Whitley said.

Three individuals were suspected of taking part in the incidents.

According to University Police, one suspect wore a burgundy and white hoodie, Black pants, and Black and white shoes. The second allegedly wore a Black hoodie, gray pants and Black and white shoes. The third allegedly wore a Black hoodie, Black and white Adidas pants, and Black and white Nike Dunks.

University Police also said that, based on surveillance footage, the individuals are suspected of being juveniles.

In the statement, University Police announced that they will patrol the areas affected. And while some students are optimistic about the approach, Freeman is not.

“They’re gonna sit and watch,” she said. “As soon as the police officer leaves or goes to lunch, they’re going to make their mark.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the Campus Echo will provide updates when more information is available.