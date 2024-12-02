Eagle guard Floyd Rideau Jr. attempts a shot against the Bruins. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

NCCU dominates Carolina in statement win

December 2, 2024

The N.C. Central men’s basketball program obtained their first home win of the season with an exclamatory 91-36 performance against the Carolina University Bruins on Nov. 25.

The Bruins scored the first points of the game. But once the Eagles took the lead at 7-5, they remained ahead for the rest of the contest.

The Bruins kept pace with the Eagles, only down 9 points at the 8-minute mark in the first half. However, they ended the half down 43-31. And it was only downhill from there.

NCCU opened up the lead in the second half, holding Carolina to only 5 points while scoring 47 of their own.

The blowout win provided opportunities for players with limited playing time or those recovering from injuries to hit the floor. One player, NCCU guard and team favorite Caleb Ellison, saw his first action of the season.

Head Coach LeVelle Moton described the excitement the entire team showed as they rose to their feet to cheer for their teammate and friend.

“They like each other, you know. They’re good kids that love each other,” Moton said. “The guys just reciprocated the love that he shows them because he sits over there and cheers them on day in and day out. It was refreshing for them to return the favor.”

The game ended with a 91-36 NCCU victory. Every Eagle who played scored, and four players ended the game with double figures.

Their defense forced 24 turnovers, and scored 41 of their 91 points from them. All while limiting their turnovers  to just 7, a statistic Coach Moton said he wanted to focus on this season.

This emphatic win moves the Eagles to 2-6 on the season as they eye Virginia-Lynchburg.

Related Posts

Support our Advertisers

Support our Advertisers

Click for details

Classifieds

Support our Advertisers

Eagleland

Support our Advertisers

Wayne State College of Nursing

About the Campus Echo

Eagle guard Floyd Rideau Jr. attempts a shot against the Bruins. Photo by Daijah Boyd.
Previous Story

A reunion 15 years in the making

Eagle guard Floyd Rideau Jr. attempts a shot against the Bruins. Photo by Daijah Boyd.
Next Story

What is the Goodmon Fellowship?

Latest from Featured Story

What is the Goodmon Fellowship?

When Lauryn Goins, 2024 N.C. Central University kinesiology graduate, applied for the Capitol Broadcasting Company’s Goodmon Fellowship – with its focus on

12 break-ins under NCCU investigation

Multiple break-ins interrupted N.C. Central University students’ weekend, the NCCU Police Department announced. According to a timely warning sent to the student

How one Eagle innovates fashion

Aliza Taylor, a business administration junior, defined herself through her unique fashion sense. And through her stylistic freedom, Taylor took N.C. Central

A creative’s full circle moment

N.C. Central University’s Art Museum unveiled the exhibit, “The Business of Art and Design: Celebrating Alumnus Tobias Rose,” on Nov. 6. The
Go toTop

Don't Miss

The glamor, electricity of the 2024 Homecoming Step Show

On

What is the Goodmon Fellowship?

When