James Dargan practices his notes alongside Timothy Holley, associate professor of music at NCCU. Photo by Ronni Butts.

VIDEO: Students, vocalist celebrate MLK Day through song

February 17, 2025

Students and faculty of the N.C. Chamber Music Institute, with guest vocalist and composer James Dargan, celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Jan. 20 at the Haynes-Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh.

Composed by Dargan, son of N.C. Central University adjunct assistant history professor Janice Dargan, the performances included compositions by African-American composers Rhiannon Giddens, Tracy Chapman and the Dreamkeepers song cycle of Langston Hughes poems.

The documentary, which was created by Campus Echo Faculty Adviser Bruce dePyssler and staff members Ronni Butts, Chris Frazier and Greg Smith, can be accessed using this link.

